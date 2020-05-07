  • May 7, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 8 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1956: Odessa College baseball was getting ready to face the winner of the Paris College-Navarro College in the championship game of the Texas Junior College conference in Odessa. The site and date were decided by a series of coin flips. Wranglers coach L.E. McCulloch correctly called the flip first to decide whether Odessa College would get the first-round bye in the three-way playoff then called it again to decide where the title game would be played. … Odessa College golfer Ken Garrison advanced to the individual semifinals as Odessa College finished second in the team tournament at the Texas Junior College Conference state meet.

>> 1969: The Odessa College baseball team was preparing to meet Ranger College in the Region V tournament. The Wranglers won the Western Junior College Conference title. … The Crane baseball team was set to meet Fabens to decide to 5-2A baseball title in Alpine. The game was set up to be a pitcher’s duel between Crane’s Ronnie Willis and Fabens’ Victor Fuentes.

>> 1990: The Midland Angels won their fifth straight contest with a 13-4 victory against San Antonio at Angel Stadium in Texas League action. The Angels slammed 19 hits in the game. Midland improved to 10-18 overall while the Missions fell to 13-15. … Odessa High began its first day of spring football drills. The Bronchos’ varsity squad was going to be working out each weekday afternoon until the spring drills concluded at the end of the month with the annual Red-White intra-squad scrimmage game at Ratliff Stadium.

>> 2000: The Odessa College baseball team recorded a 6-2 against El Paso Community College to stay alive in the Region V Tournament in Abilene. Playing in the losers’ bracket, the victory kept the Wranglers going in the double-elimination tournament and eliminated the Tejanos.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

