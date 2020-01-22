  • January 22, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UTPB picked 16th in conference poll

Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:53 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The 2020 Lone Star Conference softball preseason poll was released Tuesday.

The Falcons were picked to finish 16th out of the 17 total teams in this year’s poll.

Coached by Tiala Tagaloa, UTPB is coming off a 10-39 finish from last year which included a 3-27 showing in conference play.

Texas A&M-Kingsville, which finished last year as the NCAA Division II runner-up, was picked to finish first, receiving 32 first-place votes. Texas A&M-Commerce was picked second with seven first-place votes and Tarleton State was picked third with one first-place vote.

Western New Mexico, which finished 7-33 last year, was the only team picked to finish behind UTPB in the preseason poll.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:53 pm.

