WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers win pair of weekend games

The Odessa College women’s basketball team earned a pair of victories after a month-long layoff over the weekend. The Lady Wranglers started with a 78-65 over Coastal Bend College in Beeville Friday before knocking off Temple College 77-65 Saturday in Temple.

In Saturday’s matchup, Odessa College was propelled by a big second quarter, outscoring the Lady Leopards 26-4 after falling behind by 10 points in the opening 10 minutes.

Okako Adika and Sofia Persson led the way for Odessa College, finishing with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Yanina Todorova added 15 points.

Adika also had 27 points in the win over Coastal Bend on Friday, while Nokoia White and Todorova had 16 and 14.

The Lady Wranglers resume WJCAC play at 5:45 p.m. Thursday against Midland College at the Chap Center.