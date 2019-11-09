WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in season opener

DENVER The UTPB women’s basketball team got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover as the Falcons fell 65-48 to Regis Friday in the season opener for both teams.

UTPB trailed 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and were shut out 21-0 in the second quarter. The Falcons outscored the Rangers 39-28 in the second half but had too big of a deficit to overcome.

UTPB (0-1) was led by Holly Hemmeline who had 18 points., going 7-17 from the field and 4-9 on 3-pointers.

The Rangers (1-0) were led by Whitney Jacob who had 18 points while Morgan Smith had 14.