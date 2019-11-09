  • November 9, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in season opener - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in season opener

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Basketball Box

WOMEN

Regis 65, UTPB 48

UTPB (0-1)

Jada Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Lemia Ntor-Ue 2-5 0-0 4, Kayla Galindo 2-10 2-2 7, Holly Hemmeline 7-17 0-0 18, Yazmin Batch 1-5 1-2 4, Kristian James 0-3 0-0 0, Precious Featherson 0-4 1-2 1, Alexus Quaadman 2-3 0-0 4, Rory Carter 2-5 4-7 8, Chaunta Thomas 0-3 1-2 1, Lauren Stallworth 02 1-2 1, Jordan Rogers 0-0 0-0 0.. Totals 16-60 10-17 48.

REGIS (1-0)

Grace O’Neill 1-4 0-0 2, Jaz’Myne Snipes 1-5 0-0 3, Emma Sterkel 1-4 0-2 3, Kali Murrell 4-10 3-4 13, Tashika Burrell 1-3 2-2 4, Whitney Jacob 6-9 4-6 18, Morgan Smith 5-11 2-2 14, Sydney Daniels 2-2 0-0 4, Morgan Smith 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-50 11-16 65.

UTPB 9 0 21 18 — 48

Regis 16 21 17 11 — 65

3-Point goals — UTPB 6-24 (Berry 0-2, Ntor-Ue 0-1, Galindo 1-6, Hemmeline 4-9, Batch 1-2, Carter 0-3, Thomas 0-1), Regis 8-19 (Snipes 1-2, Sterkel 1-2, Murrell 2-4, Burrell 0-2, Jacob 2-3, Smith 2-6). Total fouls — UTPB 24, Regis 16. Fouled out — UTPB: Galindo. Regis: Smith. Technical fouls — UTPB: Galindo. Regis: Murrell. Rebounds — UTPB 31 (Quaadman 7), Regis 46 (Jacob 14). Assists — UTPB 9 (Berry 3), Regis 13 (Sterkel 4).

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:50 am

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in season opener OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

DENVER The UTPB women’s basketball team got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover as the Falcons fell 65-48 to Regis Friday in the season opener for both teams.

UTPB trailed 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and were shut out 21-0 in the second quarter. The Falcons outscored the Rangers 39-28 in the second half but had too big of a deficit to overcome.

UTPB (0-1) was led by Holly Hemmeline who had 18 points., going 7-17 from the field and 4-9 on 3-pointers.

The Rangers (1-0) were led by Whitney Jacob who had 18 points while Morgan Smith had 14.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:50 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: E at 0mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 50°/Low 24°
Windy with clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]