WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in season opener

Regis 65, UTPB 48
UTPB (0-1)
Jada Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Lemia Ntor-Ue 2-5 0-0 4, Kayla Galindo 2-10 2-2 7, Holly Hemmeline 7-17 0-0 18, Yazmin Batch 1-5 1-2 4, Kristian James 0-3 0-0 0, Precious Featherson 0-4 1-2 1, Alexus Quaadman 2-3 0-0 4, Rory Carter 2-5 4-7 8, Chaunta Thomas 0-3 1-2 1, Lauren Stallworth 02 1-2 1, Jordan Rogers 0-0 0-0 0.. Totals 16-60 10-17 48.
REGIS (1-0)
Grace O’Neill 1-4 0-0 2, Jaz’Myne Snipes 1-5 0-0 3, Emma Sterkel 1-4 0-2 3, Kali Murrell 4-10 3-4 13, Tashika Burrell 1-3 2-2 4, Whitney Jacob 6-9 4-6 18, Morgan Smith 5-11 2-2 14, Sydney Daniels 2-2 0-0 4, Morgan Smith 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 23-50 11-16 65.
UTPB 9 0 21 18 — 48
Regis 16 21 17 11 — 65
3-Point goals — UTPB 6-24 (Berry 0-2, Ntor-Ue 0-1, Galindo 1-6, Hemmeline 4-9, Batch 1-2, Carter 0-3, Thomas 0-1), Regis 8-19 (Snipes 1-2, Sterkel 1-2, Murrell 2-4, Burrell 0-2, Jacob 2-3, Smith 2-6). Total fouls — UTPB 24, Regis 16. Fouled out — UTPB: Galindo. Regis: Smith. Technical fouls — UTPB: Galindo. Regis: Murrell. Rebounds — UTPB 31 (Quaadman 7), Regis 46 (Jacob 14). Assists — UTPB 9 (Berry 3), Regis 13 (Sterkel 4).
DENVER The UTPB women’s basketball team got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover as the Falcons fell 65-48 to Regis Friday in the season opener for both teams.
UTPB trailed 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and were shut out 21-0 in the second quarter. The Falcons outscored the Rangers 39-28 in the second half but had too big of a deficit to overcome.
UTPB (0-1) was led by Holly Hemmeline who had 18 points., going 7-17 from the field and 4-9 on 3-pointers.
The Rangers (1-0) were led by Whitney Jacob who had 18 points while Morgan Smith had 14.
