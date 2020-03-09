INDOOR FOOTBALL: Warbirds' season opener delayed

The West Texas Warbirds will have to wait a little longer to take the field for the first time.

The expansion team from the Champions Indoor Football league was scheduled to play its season opener March 14 against Omaha at the Ector County Coliseum.

That game, however, has been pushed back to April 4, due to a delay in the arrival of uniforms and other essential game day items.

The announcement was made at a press conference Monday at the Ector County Coliseum.

“Unfortunately, due to the environment, a few vital pieces to our operations haven’t shown up,” co-owner and general manager Leif Kertis said. “They are in transit is what we are told. Due to that, we have, as a league, come together and move the home opener.”

The Warbirds will instead begin their season March 29 at Amarillo. The March 20 game at Oklahoma was also rescheduled to June 16 towards the end of the regular season.

The uniforms aren’t the only thing missing West Texas is not the only team affected.

“The main reason is that a lot of our shipment hasn’t come in yet for operations,” Kertis added. “The biggest part of that are our game uniforms. There is other proprietary stuff that we need for our game operations. That’s not just from us. It’s affected a couple of other teams around the league.”

Part of the reason for the delays has come from the economic impact from the coronavirus. Kertis insisted, however, that the concerns revolved more around the pending arrival of those supplies and not about the potential spread of the disease.

“For us, it doesn’t come into concern very much as far as people coming to the arena,” he said. “Everyone’s just freaking out about ships coming into ports and that’s held up a lot of our shipments. It’s been a trickle-down effect causing the delay.”

While the team waits to get things started, the coaches are making the most of the extra time, saying that it will be beneficial to help prepare for the upcoming season.

“Really, the only thing we had to alter was the schedule,” head coach Marcus Coleman said. “In regards to the evaluating the work that we want to put in and the game plans, it works to our favor.

“The guys are still coming in and still working hard.”

For the players, nothing has changed in their preparation.

“The way we look at it, we just have to prepare each day,” quarterback Daniel Smith said. “We have to come in and work and get better. My teammates and I are comfortable and fully confident in our coaching staff.

“We’re just worried about playing football and when it comes, we’ll be ready.”