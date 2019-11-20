HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink ready for state tournament

What started as a vision in early August is now reality for the Wink volleyball team.

The Lady Cats are returning to the UIL state volleyball tournament for the first time since 2012 and are eager to make the most of their opportunity.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” senior Jordan Dewberry said. “I can’t put it into words. It’s something that I’ve wanted for the past four years. Now that we got it, it’s still crazy to me.”

The reality of being one of the last four teams standing is still setting for Dewberry and the rest of the team.

It was one thing to set that goal when workouts start, but senior outside hitter Jonnah Smith believes that setting that goal started when the 2018 season ended against Amarillo Highland Park in the regional quarterfinals.

“I believed that from the moment that we ended volleyball last year that we wanted to go even further,” Smith said. “Everyone started off well and we were pretty hyped about the whole thing.

“I think we all expected it, but didn’t realize how awesome it would be until it actually happened.”

Dewberry and Smith are two of six seniors leading the way for the Lady Cats this season. Having that returning experience is something that head coach Heather Archibald was confident would be strength of her squad.

“Jonnah and Jordan are both four-year varsity players and they’ve seen a lot of different things come their way,” Archibald said. “The seniors have all experienced a lot of achievements and difficulties together and all bring something different.”

Archibald also said she picked up on a different vibe around the team than in years past with the program.

“They really had a purpose for what they wanted to do,” she said. “Everyone’s goal when they hit the floor Aug. 1 is that we want to go to Garland and play for a state championship. Those weren’t just words coming out of the girls’ mouths, it was really something they were capable of doing.”

For the most part, Wink made things look easy throughout the course of the season. That shows with the team’s 40-5 record.

Look closer at their run in the playoffs, however, and the Lady Cats got their toughest test in the same round where they reached the end of the road last year.

Wink was locked in a battle with Sanford-Fritch last Tuesday and had to find a way to pull through. The Lady Cats did just that, edging the Eagles in a five-set thriller and clearing a major hurdle on the road to the regional tournament.

“I think that game against Sanford-Fritch is what really did it for us,” Archibald said. “For us to go five sets Tuesday night really helped ease our nerves and gave us a different perspective heading into the regional tournament.”

That calm confidence manifested itself in the two regional matches as Wink swept Hawley and Miles to punch its ticket to state for the 13th time in program history. The two matches were also among the best the team has looked all season long.

“I think the team was just really consistent,” Smith said. “We did really well communicating. Our fans were also super loud and that support helped us out a bunch.”

As much as the Lady Cats are enjoying the current run, the work isn’t done yet. Wink faces Region III champion Jewett Leon at 5 p.m. today at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The winner of that match faces the winner of the Crawford-Burton match at 3 p.m. Friday for the championship.

The goal is to always win, but the Lady Cats want to make sure that take in their surroundings and appreciate the journey to get to this point.

“I just want us to all have fun,” Dewberry said. “I want to win and enjoy the time with the rest of the team.”

“No matter what happens this week, we know that our season will be done Friday,” Archibald said. “Not very many people get to be in that situation where you know the season ends no matter what happens.

“It’s my first time getting to coach at state and the first time for these girls and it’s something that has been unforgettable.”