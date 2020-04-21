COLLEGE GOLF: Pair of Odessa College golfers earn All-American honors

Two members of the Odessa College golf team were honored as NJCAA Division I Ping All-Americans by the Golf Coaches Association of America this week.

Freshman Sang Park was recognized as a second team All-American while sophomore Frederik Topgaard earned an honorable mention.

Both golfers had previously earned spots on the PING All-District II team released last week.

The Odessa College golf team was ranked as high as the No. 3 team in the country by Golfstat before the remainder of the season was canceled March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.