  • January 18, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian falls to San Angelo Central - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian falls to San Angelo Central

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 11:34 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian boys soccer team was dealt a 2-0 loss by San Angelo Central in nondistrict play Friday night at Ratliff Stadium.

A first-half goal by Cade Henry and a second-half goal by Dylan Caudle were enough to give the Bobcats (4-4-3) the win.

“I thought we played well overall,” San Angelo Central coach Tony Vu said. “Anytime you can get to Ratliff and get a win, that’s a good thing. Permian’s a good team. Coach (Luis) Carmona does a good job with his team. This was a good game to get us prepared for district.”

San Angelo Central didn’t take long to get started, going in front with Henry’s goal with 28:37 left in the first half.

The Bobcats continued to keep their foot on the pedal as they dominated possession for the majority of the first half and continued to create chances.

But Permian managed to hold off the Bobcats a number of times to keep the gap at only one goal.

A shot by San Angelo Central’s Henry went wide right of the net and the Bobcats were unable to extend their lead with 10 minutes to go before halftime.

“We have some people banged up,” Permian coach Luis Carmona said. “We gave up a silly goal in the first half and then we had to battle from behind. I think we panicked a little bit. We created some good opportunities at times. At times I think we’re half a step slow, though. We tried to do too much, but you have to give credit to San Angelo Central. They played well. They finished their opportunities.”

The Panthers (2-4-3) had opportunities come and go in the second half, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Cristian Acevedo’s free kick went over the target with 22:23 left in the game.

A couple of corner kicks were unproductive for the Panthers as they were unable to capitalize on set pieces.

Then with three minutes remaining, Caudle’s goal put the game out of reach.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , on Friday, January 17, 2020 11:34 pm.

