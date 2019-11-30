  • November 30, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin advances - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin advances

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 7:38 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin advances OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ROBERT LEE The Rankin football team claimed a spot in the class 1A, Division I state semifinals with a 78-32 win over Gail Borden County Saturday afternoon at Griffith Stadium.

The Red Devils were in front for the majority of the game, building a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and not giving up much ground from there on out.

Rankin improved to 12-1 for the season while Borden County was dealt its first loss of the season and finished at 12-1.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 30, 2019 7:38 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: NW at 9mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 65°/Low 34°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 60°/Low 32°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 64°/Low 38°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]