HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin advances

ROBERT LEE The Rankin football team claimed a spot in the class 1A, Division I state semifinals with a 78-32 win over Gail Borden County Saturday afternoon at Griffith Stadium.

The Red Devils were in front for the majority of the game, building a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and not giving up much ground from there on out.

Rankin improved to 12-1 for the season while Borden County was dealt its first loss of the season and finished at 12-1.