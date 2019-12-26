GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High returns to action in Weatherford

The Odessa High girls basketball team returns to the court this weekend as the Lady Bronchos compete in the Lady Roo Christmas Holiday Tournament starting Friday in Weatherford.

Odessa High (10-6) will open the tournament against Texarkana Texas High at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Weatherford High School.

The Lady Bronchos are scheduled to play two games Friday and will play either Leander Rouse or Burleson at 7:30 p.m. depending on the outcome of that game. Odessa High will play four games over the course of two days.