COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Big first half run lifts UTPB past Cameron

After not playing in a week, there may have been some cause for concern that the UTPB men’s basketball team would come out a bit rusty against Cameron Saturday at home.

The Falcons made sure that there would be no issues with that.

Sparked by a 23-7 run midway through the first half, the Falcons turned a close game early into a comfortable 89-77 victory over the Aggies in Lone Star Conference play at the Falcon Dome.

The victory was the 10th in a row for the Falcons and moved UTPB to a 3-0 start in Lone Star Conference play.

Miles Washington finished with a game-high 19 points to go with nine rebounds and was one of five Falcons to finish in double figures. Carson Newsome had 18 points, Donoven Carlisle finished with 13 and Pat Dembley had 10. Darius Green and Tyler Williams led the Aggies (2-6, 1-1) with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

UTPB got off to a solid start offensively as Washington made a layup on the Falcons opening possession followed by a Carlisle dunk a minute later to make it 4-1 early.

What sparked the Falcons, however, was the effort on the defensive end. UTPB held Cameron to 30 percent shooting from the field in the first half and forced nine turnovers, as well. Cameron’s first field goal did not come until almost four minutes into the game on a Kendall Scott layup.

“I thought we played extremely well in the first half,” UTPB head coach Josh Newman said. “I thought we defended at a high level and took Cameron out of what they wanted to do.”

Another Scott layup gave the Aggies a 6-4 lead, but that quickly vanished after a 3-pointer from Pat Dembley on the Falcons’ next offensive possession.

UTPB built up a 15-9 lead with another Washington layup with 11:34 to go in the half before the Aggies answered with a quick five-point spurt.

The Falcons were able to keep the Aggies at bay quickly thanks to a 3-pointer from Isaac Hernandez, who made his season debut Saturday and finished with 12 points off the bench.

Hernandez’s basket started the ensuing 23-7 run that included bursts of six and 10 unanswered points for the Falcons.

“It was great to have Isaac back on the floor for us,” Newman said. “He gives us a tremendous amount of effort and energy and that’s impactful for our entire team.”

UTPB closed the half with a pair of layups from Elvin Rodriguez as well as free throws from Dembley and Newsome to maintain the 20-point advantage at the break.

Newsome picked up right where he left off in the second half, scoring UTPB’s first seven points of the half and delivering an assist to Carlisle.

The Falcons were able to keep the Aggies at bay and led by as many as 26 points after Brandon Deravine connected on a 3-pointer with 11:38 to go in the game.

The Aggies would not go away in the second half, however, cutting the lead down to as little as 12 with five minutes to go in the game.

UTPB was able to salt the game away down the stretch, going 9 of 11 from the free throw line over the last five minutes of the game. The Falcons were 22 of 34 at the line for the game.

“I think our guys are still trying to learn how to play with the lead,” Newman said. “In the second half, we’re up by 20 points and we gave up some easy baskets. Give a lot of credit to Cameron though for not giving in and not quitting.”

The Falcons face a quick turnaround as they travel to San Antonio to face NCAA Division I member UTSA at 3 p.m. today in an exhibition game.

