  • February 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half comeback lifts Permian over Odessa High

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half comeback lifts Permian over Odessa High

District 2-6A standings

W L T Pts

Odessa High (12-6-3) …4 1 1 18

Midland High (12-3-4) ………4 1 1 18

Midland Lee (9-8-1) ……… 3 3 0 12

Permian (6-9-3) ………... …3 3 0 12

Wol. Frenship (10-3-1) …… ...2 3 1 10

Ama. Tascosa (4-11-3) ……. .0 5 1 2

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Friday, Feb. 28

Permian 3, Odessa High 2

Midland :Lee 4, Wolfforth Frenship 0

Midland High 4, Amarillo Tascosa 0

Tuesday, March 3

Midland High at Odessa High, 7:30 p.m.., Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m.Grande Communications Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Friday, March 6

Odessa High at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship at Permian, 7:30 p.m.., Ratliff Stadium

Midland High vs. Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m.Grande Communications Stadium

Tuesday, March 10

Odessa High at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Midland High at Permian, 7:30 p.m.Ratliff Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa at Midland Lee, 7:30 p.m.,Grande Communications Stadium

Tuesday, March 17

Midland Lee vs. Odessa High, 7:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Amarillo Tascosa, 7:30 p.m., Dick Bivins Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship at Midland High, 7:30 p.m.,Grande Commuications Stadium

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 11:06 pm

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 11:06 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian boys soccer team orchestrated a three-goal comeback in the second half to take a 3-2 victory against crosstown rival Odessa High in District 2-6A play Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers improved to 6-9-3 overall, 3-3-0 in district, 12 points. The victory avenges an earlier loss to the Bronchos to start district play.

Odessa High (12-6-3, 4-1-1, 18 points) maintained its hold on first place in the district standings in spite of the loss, though the Bronchos now are tied with Midland High.

“Our guys played big today,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “They knew a lot of people didn’t give them a chance from the first time around and I’m sure they heard everything from the end of the last game.

“We believed in them and they believed in each other and we told them to block out the outside noises.”

Trailing by two at halftime, the Panthers began their climb back with a Reese Rivera goal with 29:48 remaining in the game.

Permian’s Sergio Hernandez tied the game with 14:45 remaining to play, driving in from the left side of the box before sending the ball into the right corner of the net.

That set up Aiden Everett’s eventual game-winning marker with 4:47 remaining to play.

“It is what it is,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “It’s a soccer game. Permian came to play.

“It’s a game of two halves and you have to give Permian all the credit. They came out strong in the second half and got three goals.

The first 10 minutes of the game saw very few opportunities from both sides.

Both teams then started to ease into the game and a handball in the box by Permian’s Tristan Ogren resulted in a penalty shot for the Bronchos.

Jose Leyva would not disappoint as he converted from the spot to give Odessa High a 1-0 lead 25:15 before halftime.

Permian managed to limit Odessa High’s chances late in the first half but the Bronchos found a way to double up the lead as Jesus Montes’ goal came off a header with 15:12 remaining before the break.

Odessa High wouldn’t concede a goal in the first 40 minutes and maintained its two-goal advantage at intermission.

“We just told them to not pay attention to the score and just play our game,” Carmona said. “We’ve been in this situation before and we know we’re capable of scoring goals.

“The thing is we just have to execute.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Friday, February 28, 2020 11:06 pm.

