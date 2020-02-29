HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Second half comeback lifts Permian over Odessa High

The Permian boys soccer team orchestrated a three-goal comeback in the second half to take a 3-2 victory against crosstown rival Odessa High in District 2-6A play Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Panthers improved to 6-9-3 overall, 3-3-0 in district, 12 points. The victory avenges an earlier loss to the Bronchos to start district play.

Odessa High (12-6-3, 4-1-1, 18 points) maintained its hold on first place in the district standings in spite of the loss, though the Bronchos now are tied with Midland High.

“Our guys played big today,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “They knew a lot of people didn’t give them a chance from the first time around and I’m sure they heard everything from the end of the last game.

“We believed in them and they believed in each other and we told them to block out the outside noises.”

Trailing by two at halftime, the Panthers began their climb back with a Reese Rivera goal with 29:48 remaining in the game.

Permian’s Sergio Hernandez tied the game with 14:45 remaining to play, driving in from the left side of the box before sending the ball into the right corner of the net.

That set up Aiden Everett’s eventual game-winning marker with 4:47 remaining to play.

“It is what it is,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “It’s a soccer game. Permian came to play.

“It’s a game of two halves and you have to give Permian all the credit. They came out strong in the second half and got three goals.

The first 10 minutes of the game saw very few opportunities from both sides.

Both teams then started to ease into the game and a handball in the box by Permian’s Tristan Ogren resulted in a penalty shot for the Bronchos.

Jose Leyva would not disappoint as he converted from the spot to give Odessa High a 1-0 lead 25:15 before halftime.

Permian managed to limit Odessa High’s chances late in the first half but the Bronchos found a way to double up the lead as Jesus Montes’ goal came off a header with 15:12 remaining before the break.

Odessa High wouldn’t concede a goal in the first 40 minutes and maintained its two-goal advantage at intermission.

“We just told them to not pay attention to the score and just play our game,” Carmona said. “We’ve been in this situation before and we know we’re capable of scoring goals.

“The thing is we just have to execute.”