  • July 30, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad named preseason Defensive Player of the Year for LSC

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 5:27 pm

MCKINNEY UTPB linebacker Chris Hoad was selected as the Lone Star Conference preseason Defensive Player of the year during the conference’s annual media day Monday in McKinney.

Hoad, who enters his senior season with the Falcons, is coming off a 2018 season that saw him make the All-Conference First Team and earn Linebacker of the Year honors after finishing with 133 tackles, third in among NCAA Division II players.

The Falcons were picked to finish eighth in the conference preseason polls.

UTPB (which went 2-9 overall last year) was picked ahead of Western New Mexico and right behind Texas A&M-Kingsville. Defending conference champion Tarleton State was picked to repeat, tallying 19 first-place votes while Midwestern State was picked second and Texas A&M-Commerce came in third.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

