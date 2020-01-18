  • January 18, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to Pilots - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to Pilots

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 11:41 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to Pilots OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

TOPEKA, KAN. The rough stretch continued for the Odessa Jackalopes on the road Friday night as they fell 4-1 to the Topeka Pilots at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Pilots (24-10-1-2 overall) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Lucas Sandoval and Vincent Corcoran. Dominic Sandoval added another Topeka goal in the second period before Ben Doherty answered with his first career goal for Odessa (7-26-1-1).

Topeka scored less than a minute into the third period to seal the win. The Jackalopes close the road trip with another game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, January 17, 2020 11:41 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 88%
Winds: WNW at 3mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 37°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

sunday

weather
High 50°/Low 34°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]