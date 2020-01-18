NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to Pilots

The rough stretch continued for the Odessa Jackalopes on the road Friday night as they fell 4-1 to the Topeka Pilots at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Pilots (24-10-1-2 overall) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Lucas Sandoval and Vincent Corcoran. Dominic Sandoval added another Topeka goal in the second period before Ben Doherty answered with his first career goal for Odessa (7-26-1-1).

Topeka scored less than a minute into the third period to seal the win. The Jackalopes close the road trip with another game at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.