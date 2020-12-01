  • December 1, 2020

Remote learning, new health sciences building on OC agenda

Remote learning, new health sciences building on OC agenda

More Information

>> On the net: odessa.edu

>> OC agenda: tinyurl.com/ycwzznaq

Live Stream via ZOOM

Meeting ID: 93709914423 | Passcode: 354130

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 12:22 pm

Information on the transition to remote learning and an update on construction and naming of the new health sciences building are on the agenda for the Odessa College Board of Trustees at its virtual 6 p.m. meeting Thursday. 

Before the holiday break, OC made the announcement that it would go remote after Thanksgiving.

In the news release, Vice President for Administrative Services Ken Zartner stated in a message to employees, “As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 situation, the Odessa College administrative team has approved a shift to remote learning for courses and programs where possible after Thanksgiving (Nov. 30 through Dec. 10) to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

After the break, Zartner said in the news release, the college will modify campus activity and most students will access their courses remotely.

“However, we will continue applied teaching and learning in specific CTE programs. Odessa Collegiate Academy (OCA) and Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School (OCTECHS), and some Dual Credit programs at the extension sites will continue to operate as usual,” the release said.

The release said the campus will be open after Thanksgiving. Learning and student support will be available during the remote transition period.

On the health sciences building, it was one of the items that was part of an overall campus improvement plan.

A capital campaign was going to fund the renovations and updates.

Also on the agenda:

>> Consider approval of health sciences building naming agreement.

>> Renewal of terms of director of Odessa College Foundation.

>> Appointment of new directors of the OC Foundation.

>> Report on approval of welding equipment; report on approval of Anatomage Table with digital library; report on approval of Zant Community Room video conferencing upgrade.

>> Audited financial statements.

>> A construction update on the new health science building.

>> An institutional effectiveness report from Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness Don Wood.

>> The president’s report from President Gregory Williams includes a United Way update; Wrangler Food Pantry holiday food baskets; OCLI (Odessa College Leadership Institute) Class of 2020; OC2UTPB transfer specialist position.

The OC2UTP program is an accelerated teacher education program.

>> And Wood being named CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

