What's Going On Nov. 23

ODESSA

>> The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival will conclude with a film screening at 6:30 p.m. today at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd. This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004). For schedule information and festival passes, visit www.wtxfilmfest.org.

>> Downtown Market Street has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 619 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/rvd9hyk.

>> The Ector County Sheriff's Department has scheduled Civilian Response to Active Shooter (C.R.A.S.E.) Event from 10 a.m. to noon today at Absolute Pistol Training and Absolute LTD Training, 855 Central Drive, Suite 22. The event is free. Call 528-7616 and tinyurl.com/rh6hhbn.

>> A Thanksgiving Food Drive has been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St. A list of food items needed are: Frozen turkeys and hams, canned and frozen vegetables, potatoes, boxed stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, pre-made pies, pastas, canned meats, french onions, bread mix, etc. All donations will be given to Harmony Home, a center for families and children who have been victims of child abuse. They benefit families not only from Odessa, but their newer location in Pecos and Monahans. Visit tinyurl.com/sq376sk.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time at 3 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Jesse Porras Productions has scheduled the seventh annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Community Thanksgiving Dinner at 2 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St. The event is free and open to the public. Volunteers are need. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 770-9423 or visit tinyurl.com/tjyazsd.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Toddler Storytime & Craft at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to Felix the Therapy Dog at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative Monday-Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 19, 501 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Holiday Marketplace fundraiser for veterans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. There will be 30 vendors, live music, bake sale, raffles, food plates, drinks and more. A food drive is also being conducted. Bring canned goods. Visit tinyurl.com/wn9kqbt.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Book Fair Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. today at Barnes & Noble, 2617 Loop 250 Frontage Road, Midland. PBALC will receive between 5-15% based on how much supporters contribute in sales. Mention that you are there for the PBALC fundraiser at checkout. Visit tinyurl.com/ry744te.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Mo Pitney and Diamond Rio Holiday & Hits Tour at 8 p.m. today. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 and 15. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.