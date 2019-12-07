What's Going On Dec. 7

ODESSA

>> The 40 Something Cowgirls of Stanton has scheduled a BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption from 8 a.m. to noon on today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. More than 75 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption. Fees start at $25. Call 866-468-7826.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Students In Philanthropy has scheduled the second annual Santa Fun Run on today at the UTPB Stonehenge Replica, 3901 E. UTPB Circle. Registration/check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Bring your children and pets. All proceeds go to local non-profit organizations in the local Permian Basin area. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/s8rsu6n.

>> Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled the second annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon today. There will be pancakes, games, activities, letters to Santa and more. Breakfast is $5 and games booth tickets are $1. Visit tinyurl.com/ruggjy9.

>> Ruhnke's Xtreme Cycles, 12406 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled the annual Toy Run benefiting The Boys and Girls Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Coffee and donuts will be provided. Bring a new, unwrapped, toy to donate. Visit tinyurl.com/vss6vus.

>> The Lower Society has scheduled the second annual Jingle for Jevin Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Target Parking Lot, 3909 E. 42nd St. All toys must be wrapped. All donations will go to High Sky Children's Ranch. Feel free to bring your ride. Visit tinyurl.com/rfn8fka.

>> The Permian Basin MS Support Group has scheduled a Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Odessa, 5321 JBS Parkway. Tickets are $5 for MS warriors and $15 for MS caregivers/supporters. The meal will be provided by Basin Dixon BBQ. There will also be a gift and ornament exchange. Visit tinyurl.com/ufdvwm7.

>> Downtown Odessa and the City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department have scheduled Parade of Lights starting at 6:30 p.m. today. The route will begin south on Andrews Highway from 23rd Street, West on Third Street to Medical Center Hospital parking lot. Line-up begins at 3 p.m. in the Odessa College parking lot beside the Sports Center off University. All entries must be in the parade line-up by 6 p.m. Parade award announcements will be sent to the Odessa American and will be formally presented at a January City Council meeting. For entry fee/award/rules or more information, call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/y23dlo5h.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, 2020, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Photos with Santa Pet Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Bring pets in a crate or on a leash. Visit tinyurl.com/skbus4t.

>> Burleson Elementary, 3900 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled a third and fourth grade program at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Junior League of Odessa has scheduled Christmas Carriage Rides from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday on a horse drawn carriage or on our new Christmas Train through the beautifully lit Emerald Forest subdivision. Each ride will be approximately 30 minutes long. Tickets are $15 per person for a Christmas train ride, $25 per person for a horse drawn carriage ride; $210 for a private VIP carriage ride for up to 6 people or $315 for a private VIP carriage ride for up to 9 people. All proceeds benefit the Junior League of Odessa. Randi Spenser will be providing hot chocolate for a donation. All donations will go to the Odessa Police Department. Call 332-0095 or carriages@jlodessa.org. For more guidelines, visit inyurl.com/trac54v.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled through Sunday at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191.Hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, today; Santa’s Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Midland Christian School, 2001 Culver Drive, Midland, has scheduled Merry Mustang Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Student Life Center. Visit tinyurl.com/ugkzksz.

>> Casa de Amigos has scheduled the sixth annual Festival of Trees Fiesta from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Midland Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250 N., Midland. The celebration will include a mariachi Christmas tree lighting complete with hot chocolate and cookies. A mariachi performance from the students of the Hispanic Cultural Center will also be included. Visit tinyurl.com/qtzsq9e.

>> The Junior Achievement of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Jingle Bell Run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Grasslands Estates West, 1304 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Volunteers are needed. Registration is required. Pre-registrations or on-site registrations may be made. Packets will be ready onsite at 5 p.m. day of event. Visit tinyurl.com/rwzwvtd.

>> Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Sounds of the Season featuring Scott and Nikki Windham as Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Tickets are $30 to $50 or $17 for students. Visit tinyurl.com/u35upcd.

>> The Midland Nativity Festival, a celebration of Christ's birth through music and art, has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Sunday at 4805 Gateway St., Midland. There will be hundreds of nativities on display, live musical performances, children craft room and a private bible collection spanning seven centuries including the Bible of King George the II, a Latin Bible published in 1493 of Napoleon Bonaparte's Prayer book. The event is free and open to the public. Visit midlandnativitiyfestiva.com.

>> Party For A Cause in the 432 has scheduled the second annual A Home For The Holidays Fiesta a benefit for #APawinNeedRescue and their fur babies at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Field Office, 3205 W. Industrial Ave., Midland. Dogs will be available for adoption. There will be food plates, raffle items, silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle. Visit tinyurl.com/v35t4c2.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

MONAHANS

>> The 13th Annual Christmas & Chili Market Arts & Craft Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. First 50 will receive a door prize. Breakfast with Santa is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be activities for children ages 5 through sixth grade, such as Christmas ornament crafts, games and visit with Santa. There will also be vendors, a walk through Bethlehem and Lions Club Bingo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call the Monahans Chamber of Commerce at 432-943-2187 or visit tinyurl.com/y22mto42.

>> Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Lighted Christmas Parade Monday. This year's theme is “Santa's Workshop.” The parade begins at 6 p.m. Gather after the parade at Hill Park, Monahans. To enter, call the chamber at 432-943-2187. Cash prizes will be awarded. Santa Clause will be available for pictures. Entertainment will be presented by the Monahans High School Choir. Refreshments will be served. Visit tinyurl.com/y4l59ud3.