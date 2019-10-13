What's Going On Oct. 11

ODESSA

>> The Odessa College Theatre Performance program has scheduled the Women of Lockerbie auditions at 1:30 p.m. today at the in the Black Box theatre at the Globe Theatre, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Auditions are open to all OC students, faculty and staff regardless of experience or major. Audition materials will be provided at the audition. Call Director Kendall Kiker at 335-6327 or email at kkiker@odessa.edu. Visit www.odessaedu.

>> LULAC West Texas has been scheduled at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at La Margarita Festival Grounds. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31, Nov. 1. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> AARP has scheduled Smart Driver Course has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Learn defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, new traffic laws and rules of the road. There are no tests to pass. Cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for non-members. Pay by check to AARP. Registration is required. Seating is limited. To register, call Volunteer Instructor Lisa Planter at 295-2491. Visit tinyurl.com/yy9hkku4.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> WWE Live has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum. Double main events include Summerslam Rematch with WWE Champion KOFI Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Street Fight with Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. Also included Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, Ali, Finn Balor, Elias, Charlotte Flair and many favorites WWW Superstars. Tickets are $15. Visit boxofficesolutions.net

>> Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled the Best Christmas Pageant Auditions at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Four adult males, six adult females, eight boys, nine girls and 3-4 smaller children. Call 362-2329 or visit permianplayhouse.com or tinyurl.com/y5n2z29a.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Docent Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Lunch will be provided. No experience is necessary. To RSVP, call 432-683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. Visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Senior Life Midland has scheduled the 30th annual Texas Size Garage Sale benefitting Midland Meals On Wheels today and Sunday at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Sponsorships are available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, call 689-6693. Visit seniorlifemidland.org.

>> The 19th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Cook Off, IBCA and CASI sanctioned, has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today and Saturday at the American Legion, 401 Veterans Park Lane, Midland. Power of Pink Bake sale will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/y5eftbed.

>> Permian Basin Bookies has scheduled a Permian Basin Writers Workshop at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit permianbasinwritersworkshop.org.

>> Hearts Abide has scheduled a remembrance celebration of babies gone too soon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Yucca Theater, 208 N. Colorado St., Midland. A live musical and dance performance will be included. To register your baby, visit www.heartsabide.org. Visit tinyurl.com/y2563rxq.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein today through Sunday. Shows are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today and Saturday and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross Director of Choral Activities and Vocal Studies Andrew Alegria will present an evening of Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos-themed music at 7:30 p.m. today outdoors in the Zuzu Verk Memorial Amphitheatre, Alpine. The concert is free and open to the public. Call 432-837-8061 or visit www.sulross.edu.

FORT STOCKTON

>> Eric Hisaw and Snotty Hicks are scheduled to perform Saturday at the Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages welcomed. Visit thegaragetx.com.

STANTON

>> Old Sorehead Trade Days has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Stanton. Visit https://www.stantontex.com.