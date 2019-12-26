What's Going On Dec. 26

ODESSA

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday, each Saturday through New Year's Eve at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include: Merry-achi Fiesta, Saturday; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Tuesday. An outdoor ice skating rink, live music and more is also include. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Saturday. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> The SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has been scheduled from Jan. 3-11, 2020 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. For the full schedule of events, visit sandhillsstockshow.com.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2, 2020. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder Jan. 9-April 5, 2020. Opening reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 9. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Austin Mead to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland has scheduled the 35th anniversary Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Broadway in the Basin, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Call 552-4430 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.