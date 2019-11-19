What's Going On Nov. 19

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Storytime & Craft for children ages 3 through second grade at 10:30 a.m. today and Nov. 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled fifth grade PTA performance at 6 p.m. today at Jordan Elementary, 9400 Rainbow Drive. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Odessa Police Department has scheduled Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Starbucks, 2016 E. 42nd St. Visit tinyurl.com/yxoby8sd.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled line dancing at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the basement. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Honor Choir Concert at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hays Elementary, 1101 E. Monahans St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Odessa College has scheduled President's Reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OC Spur Building, 201 W. University Blvd. Support the Wrangler Food Pantry by bringing non-perishable food items or toiletries. Visit tinyurl.com/rtnbwtv.

>> The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for Thursday through Saturday. The opening night gala (6 p.m. Nov. 21) will be held at the Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Film screenings starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23 at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd. This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004). For schedule information and festival passes, visit www.wtxfilmfest.org.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. The last Wednesday of the month is birthday night. Bring a dish to share, starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Discover Hidden Treasures with gemologist appraiser Thomas B. Elliott from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Anyone with gems or vintage jewelry that needs to be verified and/or appraised is encouraged to bring it for a brief consultation. Guests also will be able to plan for formal appraisals by Elliott in his studio at a later date. For questions or large reservations, call 683-4403. Visit tinyurl.com/w58pph6.

>> Miss Cayce’s Wonderland has teamed up with 97 Gold for Working Women’s Wednesday for a Friendsgiving Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Miss Cayce’s, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland. There will be turkey bites, bubbly, shopping discounts, networking and prize giveaways. The event is free and open to the public.

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E Wadley Ave, Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag lecture featuring writer Drew Stuart from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Stuart is from Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio. Visit tinyurl.com/sc88enp.

>> Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, Young Professionals in Energy and Women’s Energy Network has scheduled a Holiday Party from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Miss Cayce’s, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland. The event will benefit the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center. There will be drinks, shopping, bites and raffle prizes. Online registration is $10 or walk up is $15. Tickets online at tinyurl.com/qtnl23e.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Blue Man Group - Broadway in the Basin from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 21. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

MONAHANS

>> The General Federation of Women's Clubs, Tau Lambda Study Club of Monahans has scheduled a Diabetes presentation, “What You Should Know,” at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ward County Events Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Guest Speaker will be Dr. Varuna Nargunan, an endocrinologist at Odessa Medical Center Hospital. A question & answer session will follow the presentation. Refreshments will be served. Reservation is requested. For reservations or information, call President Valarie Sanders, 469-835-2282 or 432-943-2149 or email mvonus@yahoo.com or visit www.GFWC.org.