What's Going On Jan. 11, 2020

ODESSA

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series today through May 2. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> The SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has been scheduled from through today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. For the full schedule of events, visit sandhillsstockshow.com.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and Jan. 25. Visit tinyurl.com/uuzud2j.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Sunday, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Toddler Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday and Jan. 27. Visit tinyurl.com/r4jvopc.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to Felix the Therapy Dog from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Jan. 27. Visit tinyurl.com/v3c7r5p.

>> The Ector County Republican Party has scheduled two nights of Citizen Candidate Forums all 10 Ector County candidates for Congressional District 11 at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Odessa College, Saulsbury Building, 201 W. University Building. All voting citizens are encouraged to attend and hear your candidates. Call 559-7066.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is looking for volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change. Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. RSVP at information@raysofhopemidland.org or call 684-5437. Visit www.raysofhopemidland.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Community Art Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today. The event will begin with a film screening of the animated PG film, “The Secret of Kells.” A young boy in a remote medieval outpost, under siege from barbarian raids, is beckoned to adventure when a celebrated master illuminator arrives with an ancient book. From 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be bookmaking, calligraphy and printmaking activities throughout the museum. Galleries will also be open to view the ongoing exhibitions such as, Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts and Dewing • Saint-Gaudens • Vedder. They will also have a glass blowing demonstration by the Trinity School Glass Hopper with visiting artist Bob Rynearson assisted by Trinity students in our Sensory Garden during the time of activities. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> West Texas Wedding Expo has been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be vendors include florists, planners, photographers, dress shops, rentals and so much more. Kids under 6 are free, $5 stroller fee. Visit tinyurl.com/yjgnbuuc.

>> Odessa Retired Teachers Association has scheduled a meeting with refreshment starting at 1 p.m. Monday at Highland Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., enter through the south side doors. The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Carol Horton. Members are will be hosting a book fund. Make checks payable to ORTA/SPA and make note that it is for the book fund. The mailing address is P.O. box 1645, Odessa, TX 79760. All contributions will be greatly appreciated. Email karen.telck@att.net.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available through Jan. 17. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, Monday-April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

Big Spring

>> The Texas Parks & Wildlife has scheduled a ViM & Vigor Race today at Big Spring State Park, Big Spring. Onsite registration is set from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Racing starts at 10 a.m. with the kids race and 10:30 a.m. for adults. Proceeds from the race series will go to the West Texas Trail Alliance to help fund future trail building in the West Texas area. Sign up at tinyurl.com/yf4fv59u. For information about WTTA, visit www.fundtxtrails.org.

Fort Stockton

>> The Fort Stockton Convention & Visitor's Bureau has scheduled a Livestock Show & Dance today at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton. The Stock Show and the Robert Weyerts Memorial Goat Roping is set for 9 a.m. Friday. Premium sale starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Doors open for the dance at 6 p.m. Featured entertainment will be presented by Cory Morrow, Jake Ward and the Whiskey Brothers. BYOB. For stock show information, call 432-290-4223. For dance information, call 432-290-0540, 290-3496 or 361-235-1371. Visit tinyurl.com/ygpblf4h.

MARFA

>> Fringe Marfa, a two night eight show theatre festival, has been scheduled from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at the USO Building and Hotel Paisano, 301 S. Highland St. to 207 N Highland St., Marfa. Visit fringemarfa.com.