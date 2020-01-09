What's Going On Jan. 9, 2020

ODESSA

>> Dai Mission Ministries, a Messianic Jewish ministerial alliance, has scheduled the Genesis Conference at sundown around 6 p.m. Friday at the Emet Ha Torah, 1807 E. Seventh St. This “Erev” Sabbath celebration is to include dancing, music, a presentation from a guest speaker, and a kosher potluck meal (typically called an oneg) at the start of the conference. There will be prayers for the sick, via oil anointing, mikvahs, and baptisms available as well. Though admission is free, contributions to the potluck meal and donations to offset conference costs from the public are welcomed. The event is open to the public. Visit daimission.org.

>> The SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo has scheduled a dance featuring Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G. Tickets are $25. Call 366-3951, email sandhillsrodeo@cableone.net or visit sandhillsssr.com or tinyurl.com/yz2cbla3. For the full schedule of events, visit sandhillsstockshow.com.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Saturday through May 2. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. Opening reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Docents from the High Sky Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will give a talk on Midland's role in World War II from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. today at the Midland County Public Libraries, 2503 W. Loop N., Midland. Listen to the gallery talk and view items on loan from Midland Army Air Field Museum as well as the traveling exhibit, “Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy” on loan from The National WWII Museum through Jan.17. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/yg3ms3pc.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters and The Platters at 7:30 p.m. today. Call or visit wagnernoel.com. Tickets tinyurl.com/yxxqzbvv.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Triston Marez to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com

>> Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is looking for volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change. Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. RSVP at information@raysofhopemidland.org or call 684-5437. Visit www.raysofhopemidland.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Community Art Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will begin with a film screening of the animated PG film, “The Secret of Kells.” A young boy in a remote medieval outpost, under siege from barbarian raids, is beckoned to adventure when a celebrated master illuminator arrives with an ancient book. From 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be bookmaking, calligraphy and printmaking activities throughout the museum. Galleries will also be open to view the ongoing exhibitions such as, Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts and Dewing • Saint-Gaudens • Vedder. They will also have a glass blowing demonstration by the Trinity School Glass Hopper with visiting artist Bob Rynearson assisted by Trinity students in our Sensory Garden during the time of activities. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available through Jan. 17. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

Big Spring

>> The Texas Parks & Wildlife has scheduled a ViM & Vigor Race Saturday at Big Spring State Park, Big Spring. Onsite registration is set from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Racing starts at 10 a.m. with the kids race and 10:30 a.m. for adults. Proceeds from the race series will go to the West Texas Trail Alliance to help fund future trail building in the West Texas area. Sign up at tinyurl.com/yf4fv59u. For information about WTTA, visit www.fundtxtrails.org.

MARFA

>> Fringe Marfa, a two night eight show theatre festival, has been scheduled from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the USO Building and Hotel Paisano, 301 S. Highland St. to 207 N Highland St., Marfa. Visit fringemarfa.com.