What's Going On Nov. 9

ODESSA

>> The Junior League of Odessa Inc. has scheduled the 37th annual Merry Marketplace today and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum. General shopping continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast with Santa will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today. Ladies luncheon tickets are $75 each. Breakfast with Santa tickets are $5 each. Shopping admission tickets and strollers are $10. All funds raised through Merry Marketplace including entry fees are put placed back into the community through support of local projects and community assistance funds. For tickets go online at www.jlodessa.org/merry-marketplace. General shopping tickets and strollers may also be purchased at the door.

>> Downtown Street Market has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 619 N. Grant Ave. There will be local vendors of all types. Visit tinyurl.com/y6tytrru.

>> PBBA Annual Veterans Day Ride has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. today starting at Cpl. Ray's Coffee, 3111 Faudree Road, Suite A. The event honors local veterans and support their participation in the Trail Warrior Project. All monies raised will be used to help offset their costs such as equipment, clothing, repairs, etc., necessary for their participation in a new innovative Bike packing series designed to help veterans specifically. For a minimum $25 donation, includes a barbecue lunch after the ride. Donations are welcomed for those that can't make the ride. The scheduled starts at 6 a.m., at CPL Ray’s for anyone wanting to grab coffee/food before the ride; 7:30 a.m., signup, donations, (cash or checks payable to PBBA); 9 a.m., ride off route (17 miles): tinyurl.com/y3ou7ndh; 11 a.m., barbecue lunch at the MTB Pavilion. Lunch is free with $25 donation or $10 per /person). Visit tinyurl.com/yyabfv4d.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group, 8050 Highway 191, has scheduled a Pamper-Me Thanksgiving Potluck and Double Baby Shower at noon today. Odessa College will be offering manicures and hand massages. Bring a holiday side dish, appetizer or dessert. The ham and turkey will be provided. Mothers Katy and Kalley are registered at Amazon and Target. Visit tinyurl.com/y5s4wpmy.

>> The Odessa Shakespeare Festival and Odessa Arts have scheduled Julius Caesar from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the Globe of the Great Southwest, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $5 for students with ID. Odessa College students, faculty and staff get in free with a student ID. Tickets are available at odessashakespeare.org.

>> The University of the Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at the UTPB gym. The ceremony will include several musical performances. Alumni keynote speaker will be Art Leal, senior vice commander of the Disabled American Veterans of the Permian Basin. UTPB faculty, staff, and students who are veterans will also be veterans. Visit utpb.edu.

>> Texas Roadhouse, 4221 Grandview Ave. and 4512 W. Loop 250 North, Midland, are offering a free lunch to all veterans, including all active, retired, or former U.S. military, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Proof of service required. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Visit www.texasroadhouse.com.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fifth grade performance at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Burleson Elementary, 3900 N. Golder Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Wienerschnitzel will serve free meals to active and retired members of the armed forces Monday. Wienerschnitzel will be offering one free original chili dog, small fries and small Pepsi per military guest. To redeem, guests must present their military ID or wear their military uniform to a participating Wienerschnitzel location. Visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

>> The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. today at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St. There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine. All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend. The event is free. RSVP is required. To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716. Email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> KWO (Kenya Widows and Orphans) Ministries has scheduled Kick for Kenya: The Race to Save Orphans from 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. today at 3500 W. Golf Course Road, Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/y687yr3y.

>> Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, has scheduled a signing event with artist Mark Roberts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today. Call 689-7192 or visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has Diwali Festival of Lights scheduled today. Doors open at 4 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled Sibley After Dark from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Sibley youth garden. There will be guided walks, arthropod observations, face painting and more. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y6tsqyde.

>> The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled the 244th Marine Corp Ball celebration for all branches from 8 p.m. to midnight today. Dinner and live entertainment will be included. Formal dress and uniform attire required. Visit tinyurl.com/y53dmxwa.

>> The Midland Independent School District has scheduled a Veterans Day Show a tribute to veterans, their music and their memories from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at Bowie Fine Arts Academy auditorium, 805 Elk Ave., Midland. The event is open to the public and all veterans and their families are encouraged to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/y5k883jm.

>> Midland College Veterans Association has scheduled a Veterans Day Celebration honoring women in the service at 11 a.m. Monday at the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. A reception will follow. Call 685-4511 or visit midland.edu.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Cinema Under the Stars featuring the movie Step Up on Monday. Doors open at 6 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans has scheduled Legal Clinics for veterans from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, 212 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Midland. The clinics offer free legal advice to U.S. veterans and their spouses on civil matters including child support/custody, divorce, veterans’ benefits, landlord/tenant, wills/estate planning, federal tax issues, driver’s license restoration and expunctions. Applicants must schedule an appointment and will be prescreened for financial eligibility. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 686-0647. Visit tinyurl.com/y3kchpx4.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday, Nov. 16, 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ALPINE

>> The Wolves, a play by Sarah DeLappe, has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, Nov. 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 17 at the Motion Capture Sound Stage (next to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre), Alpine. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid Sul Ross ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218. Subscriptions for the Sul Ross Theatre Program season, including Theatre of the Big Bend’s summer performances, are also available. The Wolves contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Southern Justus, The Jins, Dead Soft at 7 p.m. today. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y2ocymvp.