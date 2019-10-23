What's Going On Oct. 23

ODESSA

>> The Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled In Her Shoes Lunch & Learn from noon to 1 p.m. today at Odessa College, Wood Building, room 119, 201 W. University Blvd. Learn more about the intricacies of domestic violence. Visit tinyurl.com/y5vnyt39.

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled West Elementary Fifth Grade Music Program at 6 p.m. today at West Elementary, 2225 Sycamore Dr. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled a Noel Elementary Fifth Grade Unity Day Program at 5 p.m. today at Noel Elementary; 2200 Newcomb Dr. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Lonesome Road from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Call 528-6308.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Odessa College Office of Special Populations, along with the Permian Basin Workforce Center has scheduled a Disability Awareness Day event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at OC Saulsbury Campus Center patio. If weather turns, then the event will be moved inside the Saulsbury Center. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y3utnsqq.

>> The Odessa College Mass Communication and Culinary Arts programs has scheduled a dinner with a menu based on the film Julie & Julia (2009) at 5:30 p.m. and screening of the film at 7 p.m. Thursday at OC Saulsbury Conference Center in the Electronics Technology Building, 201 W. University Blvd. The dinner will begin with a starter of mixed green salad with vinaigrette, entrée’s are Boeuf Bourguignon a La Julia Child, $15.95; or Julia’s Chicken with Herb du Provence, $14.95. Entrees will be served with a seasonal starch and vegetable. Also, dessert Julia Child’s Chocolate Almond Gateaux, breads, and choice of iced tea, coffee and/or water. Reservations are limited. Reservations can be made by calling Victor Bagan at 335-6867 or email vbagan@odessa.edu. Deadline is noon Tuesday. Admission to the film screening is free. Visit tinyurl.com/yy8u8pdg or odessa.edu.

>> Burnet Elementary, 3511 Maple Ave., has scheduled its annual Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Visit tinyurl.com/y4vjb77m.

>> Milam Elementary Fall Piano Recital has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Nimitz Orchestra has scheduled Hauntcert, fall concert, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Nimitz Middle School; 4900 Maple Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled the fifth annual Recycle Fashion Show featuring Guest Judge Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Marriott Odessa. Sponsorship tables are available. For tickets or more information, call Alma Angeles at 335-4686. Visit tinyurl.com/y6xr6q35.

>> The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Party Costume Ball in support of West Texas Food Bank and Odessa Arts from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday. There will be a costume contest with cash prize and a Haunted Maze. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Arthur Gonzales and food available for purchase by Cane d'Oro Pizza. Advance tickets are $20 or $15 with five cans of soup or stew or $25 or $20 with five cans at the door. Tickets are available at Cooper Rose. Must be 21 and older to attend. Call 332-4718 or visit tinyurl.com/y39uaemd.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 1. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Comedienne Heather Land has been scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. today at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> WowMoms World Midland, 4425 W. Wadley Ave., Suite 120, Midland, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26. There will have a special spooky menu, candy bags, dance sessions in the gym, a candy hide and seek scavenger hunt in the play areas and much more. Visit tinyurl.com/y53qexmv.

>> Midland Senior Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 18, Midland, has scheduled a Halloween Dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Costumes are encouraged. The cost is $5 per person to be paid at the door. Snacks to share are welcome. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/y52yhfwt.

>> Hell's Hallow Haunted House is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight today, Friday, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley, 3920 W. Wall St., Midland. Cost is $15 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y2yg7va2.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 30-31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Brandon Apodaca will be displaying digital paintings of monsters and fears for his Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone exhibition. Eerie Day Life will run from through Friday in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. This exhibition is not suitable for the very young. Apodaca has created digital paintings of people’s fears, imaginary monsters and unsettling situations. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email brandonalexapodaca@yahoo.com.

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program will present Red, a play by John Logan through Sunday at the Sul Ross Studio Theatre in the Sul Ross Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The play contains strong language; parental guidance is suggested. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Admission is free for Sul Ross faculty, staff, and students with a valid Sul Ross ID. Season subscriptions are also available for purchase in the Fine Arts Building, room 106. Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.

CARLSBAD, N.M.

>> The Permian Road Safety Coalition has scheduled its Q4 Road Safety Forum today at the Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave., Carlsbad, N.M. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. MST. The forum will begin promptly at 10:45 a.m. and conclude by 1 p.m. A complimentary lunch will be provided. The forum agenda includes a district road project update from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, a formal introduction and overview of PRSC, and a best practices sharing by a safety technology company. Register at tinyurl.com/y6exb39q.