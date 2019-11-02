What's Going On Nov. 2

ODESSA

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled its annual Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day at 12:30 p.m. today. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the traditions of this widely celebrated holiday, through a free film screening of the movie “Coco,” art, and hands-on activities. The modern day Dia de los Muertos is a blending of Catholic and Aztec practices and is a fun and festive way to remember and honor loved ones. Mariachi Armonia will conclude the event with a performance. The event is free and open to the public. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Dia De Los Muertos Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. today at East Pool Road and Dixie Boulevard and end at Woodson Park. No entry fee required to participate. Call Jesse Porras at 770-9423. Visit tinyurl.com/yyulvzr5.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a TMEA Region VI Middle School/Junior High/Freshman Region Choir Concert at 4 p.m. today at Bonham Middle School, 2201 E. 21st St. Tickets are $5. Email Robert.Rodgers@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a TMEA Region VI High School Region Choir Concert at 5:30 p.m. today at Permian High School; 1800 E. 42nd St. Tickets are $5. Email Trenton.Davis@midlandisd.net.

>> The Odessa College Theatre has scheduled A Doll's House at 7 p.m. today at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military and free with ID for OC faculty, staff and students. Call 335-6327.

>> “The Daniel and Brandon Show” present a look back at the 1980's at 9 p.m. today at Dee's Bistro, 622 N. Lee Ave. Show starts with a “Golden Girls” inspired episode of “The Dating Game.” Special musical guest Reina Rey, Camille Shuey and Tasha Bone’ singing 80's hits like “Call Me,” “Funky Town,” and “Thank you for being a Friend.” The show will end with a recreation of Episode Number No. 1 of the “Golden Girls” Starring Hiram Flores as Dorothy, Sonya Cortez as Rose, Kaylee Cochran as Blanche and Kelcie Cowan as Sophia. Comedy by Zoe Alvarado, Prisila Hernandez and Lorrie Norris, Special Musical Guest Tasha Bone' Camille Shuey and Renia Rey. Tickets are $10 on-line at west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com/the-daniel-and-brandon-show or $15 at the door. Space is limited. Call 432-978-7405.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Sunday, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, 2020, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Class includes: First Aid or CPR Certification. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cowherders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s has scheduled Tchaikovsky Five Symphony, some of history’s most prized musical works, at 7:30 p.m. today at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Tickets start at $10. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID. Call 552-4437 or visit mosc.org.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight today, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.