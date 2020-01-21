What's Going On Jan. 21

ODESSA

>> Discover Odessa has scheduled free hospitality training for the community from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the White-Pool House, 112 E. Murphy St. Learn how to be “Texas Friendly” with Melissa Hagins. Space is limited. RSVP is required. Call 333-7871 or email carmen@discoverodessa.org.

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance featuring Black Gold from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW, 208 E. VFW Lane. Cost is $7 for members or $8 for non members. No drinking or smoking is allowed. Call 538-6308.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, 30. Visit tinyurl.com/rtt2ndj.

>> Birthright of Odessa will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special evening featuring Matthew West from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at MCM Grandé Hotel and FUNDome, 6201 E. Business I-20. General admission is $50 and Faith Sponsorship is $500 for four tickets. For event co-sponsor or event underwriter information, call 228-3129. Visit birthrightodessa.org or tinyurl.com/wqqycxd.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “Text and Technology,” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The lecture will be led by the Rev. Joe Weaks, co-pastor of Connection Christian Church, on how new technologies in the Western world impacted the production of religious texts and shaped the religious communities to which they belong. Admission is free. Visit noelartmuseum.org.

>> CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Jan. 28 & 30. All four classes are mandatory. Please note that prior to attending the first class you will need to fill out your application and meet with Casey, the volunteer coordinator. CASA of the Permian Basin Inc. trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system to ensure that each child is placed in a safe, permanent and healthy environment. Call 498-4174 or email casey@casapba.org. Visit www.casapba.org.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29, at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Kindergarten through fifth grade age children are welcome to enjoy free Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed. Childcare is not provided by or affiliated with PBALC. Call 682-9693 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power today. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 552-4452 or email info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets wagnernoel.com.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled a dance featuring the Lonesome Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Mike Ryan to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

Big Spring

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, at Howard College Anthony Hunt Library, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693, ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.