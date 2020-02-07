What's Going On Feb. 7

ODESSA

>> Aphasia Center of West Texas and Concho Resources presents Sail Away With To Chocolate Decadence, “The Love Boat, A Valentine's Voyage,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be decadent chocolate desserts and gourmet savories cruise ship casino, live and silent auctions, a raffle, photo opportunities at exotic ports of call and dancing and live entertainment. Cathy Eastham is the 2020 honoring Aphasia Center Sweetheart. The 1970s formal/casual cruise attire, admired but not required. To purchase or sponsor a table, visit bidpal.net/chocolate.

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Valentine's dance featuring Tommy and the Boys from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Discover Odessa has scheduled the annual Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be boats, jewelry, ranch toys, ladies apparels, rhino linings, home decor, spices, hunting guides, family powersports, atv's, watercrafts and more. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 3-11 and ladies free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. For information, call 770-5165, email jramseynrg@aol.com or visit midessaboatshow.com.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Saturday. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on today wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Lettering & Calligraphy Workshop led by Molly Cox with PoppyCox Ink from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. This workshop is available for ages 16 and older. Workshop admission is $35. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 550-9696, 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 29. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled the Casey Donahew Band to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Feb. 17. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Comanche Trails Wood Turners has scheduled a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at George Hancock’s shop, 1709 Clark St., Midland. Handcock will show his way to make finials on the wood lathe. The public is welcome to demonstrations. Call 439-5343.

>> Texas Country Downtown with Reckless Kelly and Brandon Rhyder from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. There will be Texas barbecue and a Texas Two Step Competition. Tickets tinyurl.com/wbtaox4. Visit entertainmentdoctors.com.

>> The Midland West Rotary has scheduled Queen of Hearts benefiting vocational education in Midland from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. The event includes dinner, drinks and dancing. Visit tinyurl.com/vnt69ln.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Casey Donahew to perform Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com

>> Midland Festival Ballet has scheduled Iconic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. They accompanied by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and Angel & the Badmen. Visit tinyurl.com/r6snkrb.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

ANDREWS

>> The Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB has scheduled the 67th Annual Chamber Banquet featuring Wade Bowen Saturday at ACE Arena, 1441 E. State Highway, 176, Andrews. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Student pass is $10. General admission is $25. Dinner and dance is $40. Tickets available at the Andrews Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, call 432-523-2695. Visit tinyurl.com/u7hdxnk.

MARATHON

>> The 15th annual Fish Fry and dance featuring Justin Trevino has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Marathon Community Center in Marathon. Plates will include fish, fries, baked potato and beans. An auction will also be conducted. Monies raised will go towards repairs and improvements of the community center and Post Park. Call Ruben Ortega 432-294-1096.