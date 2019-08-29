What's Going On Aug. 29

ODESSA

>> Shale Energy Resources and C&J Energy Services has scheduled a Chari-tee Tournament benefiting High Sky Children's Ranch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Hogan Park Golf Course, 3600 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Awards will be presented for the longest drive, closest to pin, putting contest, cooking hole, sign only and flag. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 903-736-8506 or email shallenenergyresource@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y558g56c or highsky.org.

>> The eighth annual Health Fair Fundraiser benefiting the Southside Senior Center has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. The event is open to the public. Call 337-5281.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a free health education seminar, "Irregular Menstrual Bleeding: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment," from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Dr. Leela S. Pillarisetty, OB/GYN and educator for Texas Tech University, will be the speaker. Learn the causes of irregular bleeding and what treatment options are available. Dinner will be provided. RSVP is required. Call 582-8796 or visit tinyurl.com/y63gjkpw.

>> Odessa College Theatre has scheduled "A Doll's House" auditions at 6 p.m. today at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road. The production by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Kendall Kiker are open to all OC faculty, staff, and students. Call 335-6818 or visit tinyurl.com/jek6q2c.

>> The Salvation Army of Odessa, 810 E. 11th St., has scheduled the annual Odessa Heroes Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. The fundraiser honors local community heroes while raising funds for the emergency shelter program. Sponsorships may be purchased online or by check. All funds raised will support The Salvation Army of Odessa’s Shelter with food, furnishings and repairs. For more information, tickets or to donate, call 332-0738, email Felicita.Martinez@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit tinyurl.com/y6aga96w or tinyurl.com/y4ej5qun.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Self Defense Class, today; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5, 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sight and Feeling Photographs by Ansel Adams opening reception at 6 p.m. today. The event is free and open to the public. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Matt Kimbrow to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit r7rec.com.

>> The 44th annual Permian Basin Fair and Exposition has been scheduled Friday through Sept. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday and Tuesday-Sept. 6 and at noon Saturday-Monday, Sept. 7 and 8. Activities include a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Labor Day (Sept. 2) is Dollar Day, and all admission tickets and carnival rides are only $1 each. Carnival armbands are $25. For a full schedule of events, visit www.pbfair.com.

>> Permian Playhouse presents Real Women have Curves, story of a first generation Mexican-American girl and her passage to womanhood, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Odessa College Black Box, east of the Globe Theatre. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/y6gg9j9q.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

ANDREWS

>> Dominate Diabetes 5K Walk/Run has been scheduled for Saturday at BlackGold Health and Fitness, 700 Hospital Drive, Andrews. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y6q78uxc.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.