What's Going On Sep. 6

ODESSA

>> The 44th annual Permian Basin Fair and Exposition has been scheduled through Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 5 p.m. today and at noon Saturday and Sunday. Activities include a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Carnival armbands are $25. For a full schedule of events, visit www.pbfair.com.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Casey Donahew to perform live Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> St. Mary's Catholic Church and The Filipino American Association of the Permian Basin will present Diocese of Talibon, Jeduthun, the singing Boholano Priests USA Tour, at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Hall, 7601 N. Grandview Ave. Tickets are $20 per person/chair. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are available at St. Mary's Church (332-5334); Cecil Samp (664-9994); Nenita Toledanes (212-4530); Lyd Reyes (853-0301); Candel Wright (425-9944).

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Self Defense Class, today; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Love To Dance Studio, 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E-1, has scheduled Ballroom/Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Country Two Step, Belly Dance group and Zumba classes. Private lessons are also available. Call 349-1472 or visit www.lovetodancestudio.com.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through Sept. 28. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

MIDLAND

>> The Museum of the Southwest's annual three-day juried arts festival will celebrate its 50th year Friday through Sunday at the museum, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland. Presented by Javaid and Vicky Anwar, SeptemberFest 2019: Fifty Years of Fest will feature up to 70 artists’ booths, live entertainment, a petting zoo and a broad range of activities for the whole family. On today, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., a Preview Party will take place at the historic Turner Mansion and the festivities continue on the front lawn. There will be art displayed in tents, cocktails, dinner, live music, a silent auction and a SeptemberFest photo exhibition. Tables are limited and must be purchased in advance. The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. SeptemberFest weekend provides entertainment for families and visitors of all ages. In addition to artists' booths, festival admission includes access to a variety of food trucks, live entertainment, and a wine and Beer Garden as a nod to the festival's past. General admission also allows for entry into the Marian West and William Blanton Blakemore Planetarium highlighting the newly opened Cimarex Science on a Sphere, and the Juliette and Fred Turner, Jr. Memorial Art Museum featuring a SeptemberFest photo exhibition. To reduce the cost to families, the museum will offer KinderFest wristbands for $15 each that includes festival admission, access to a petting zoo, rock wall, bounce houses, and KinderFest crafts and games. Festival admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for seniors 65+, active military personnel and children ages 3+ not participating in KinderFest activities. Admission is free to children ages 2 and under. Call 683-2882 or email info@MuseumSW.org. Visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled a country music preview event featuring the Joe Trevino Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a country dance lesson with Susie Hitchcock-Hall, hors d'oeuvres and a sneak preview of the upcoming Ken Burns series country music. Visit tinyurl.com/y3wqwhwn.

>> Beethoven Five opens the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorales for its 57th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. Tickets are $10. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID. Patrons are also invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. On the menu: prime top sirloin steak. Symphony SoundBites tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 552-4437. Visit www.mosc.org

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, , Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sunday in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for a writer’s round table at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Midland County Centennial Library, 2503 West Loop 250 North, Midland. Writers of all genres are welcome. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More and Fort Stockton SLAM has scheduled the fifth annual Bash Music Festival from noon to midnight Saturday at Manuel R Nunez Park, 599 S Main St, Fort Stockton. There will be a full day of food, drinks, coloring contest and live music. Proceeds will go to benefit combat veterans through the CVMA, a combat veterans organization whose mission is to support and defend those who have defended our country and our freedoms. The focus of the CVMA is to help veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter, and guidance, or simply to say “Thank You.” and “Welcome Home.” Admission is free. Visit bashmusicfest.com

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

>> Ballroom Marfa has scheduled A Triptych of Films about Migration through Saturday at The Adobe Room at the Lumberyard, Marfa. Doors open at 7 p.m. The movie is free. These films contain mature content that may not be appropriate for all viewers. Visit tinyurl.com/yxzhu74d.

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled guitarist Mdou Moctar, a free performance in support of his latest album Ilana: The Creator, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Visit tinyurl.com/y552eca9.

MONAHANS

>> The Hosted by Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Sandhills Friends of NRA banquet and fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Tickets are $40 or table for $400. Tickets can be purchased at Dick's Tire or the Monahans Chamber of Commerce. Call 432-940-4855 or tinyurl.com/y25bmrd9.