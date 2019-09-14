What's Going On Sept. 14

ODESSA

>> A Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191. There will be vendors, live music, food trucks and fun activities for families of all ages. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit parkslegado.com.

>> The American Heart Association of West Texas has scheduled the Permian Basin Heart Walk from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at MCH Center for Health & Wellness, 8050 E. Highway 191. Call 866-430-9255. Donations may be made online. Register at www2.heart.org.

>> The West Texas Hispanic Heritage has scheduled the 16 De Septiembre Parade starting at 10 a.m. today at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd. The parade will continue South on Andrews Highway/Grant Avenue, ending at Ninth Street (ECISD Administration Building). A Live Music and Awards event will follow at Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave. Parade entry registration fees are: Float $40, truck/car $30, horse $20 and bicycle are free. Awards presentations will include: Best Float, $500; Best Truck/Car, $150; Best Motorcycle, $75; Best Horse, $75; and Bicycle, $50. For registration or more information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423 or Delma Hernandez 269-2991. Visit tinyurl.com/y5jds2d9.

>> The Permian Basin Iris Society has scheduled an Iris Rhizome Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St.

>> The Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled dance and singers auditions for the fourth annual Divas Desserts today. Dancers audition at 10 a.m. and singers at noon today. Singers are asked to bring a track or phone will be fine and be ready to sing. The theme for this year is 50's and 60's. The annual event will take place on Nov. 14. Visit tinyurl.com/y4yd5vzt or http://www.permianplayhouse.com.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group has scheduled a meeting from noon to 2 p.m. today at MCH Center for Health & Wellness, CHW classroom, 8050 E. Highway 191. Bring a desert or prize to share (optional). Call 640-2740 or 640-3425 or email kmorris@echd.org or hbennion@echd.org.

>> The Odessa College Music Department has scheduled Jennifer Voigt Faculty Recital at 7 p.m. today at OC, 201 W. University Blvd. Admission is free.

>> Ector County Democrats have scheduled monthly County Executive Committee meetings from noon to 1 p.m. today, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14 at the Ector County Democratic Headquarters, 319 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/y3evf8bn.

>> The Abalos-Pioneer family exhibit has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at 10 a.m. Monday at the Ector County Library. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37.

>> The Odessa Retired Teachers has scheduled a meeting starting at 1 p.m. with refreshments Monday at the Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd. The program will be introduction of new officers and reports by the committee chairmen. For members who have not made their donations to the book fund, send to Marcus Ramage, P.O. Box 1645, Odessa, TX 79760. Email karen.telck@att.net.

>> CASA of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled new volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sept. 23-26. Dinner will be served. Call 498-4174. Visit www.casapba.org.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to therapy dog Felix from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through Sept. 28. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Kathleen Madigan, Hot Dogs and Angels Tour at 8 p.m. today. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Sail On (Beach Boys Tribute) at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ALPINE

>> The Alpine Downtown Association has scheduled the second annual Harvest Moon today downtown Alpine. The Ritchey Wine Saloon and Beer Garden will host an ALP-ELP event with live music, food and drink. Proceeds will benefit the El Paso Victims Relief Fund established after the mass shooting last month at an El Paso Wal-Mart. Call 432-386-2780 or visit tinyurl.com/y6owpsxz.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

MONAHANS

>> The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Desert Reflection Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Hill Park, South Allen Avenue, Monahans. Awards will be included. There will also be food and craft vendors. Admission is free. Call 432-9432-2187 or visit tinyurl.com/y2kz63yj.