What's Going On Nov. 15

ODESSA

>> The CAF Desert Squadron Hangar, 411 E. Yukon, has scheduled a Hugh Christmas Garage/Hangar Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be Christmas villages, Christmas décor, lights, trees, dishes, tins, ornaments, stuffed animals, dolls, cards, wrapping paper, bows, wreaths, table cloths, stockings and bicycles. Thanksgiving items, winter clothing, tools, wine racks, canisters, pillows, purses, shoes, books, book cases, lamps, luggage, kitchen items, antiques and frames. Visit tinyurl.com/tvfv372.

>> Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Santa and events starting at 9 a.m. today in the northwest parking lot. Santa arrives via AeroCare Helicopter at 9:45 a.m. There will be holiday music, following video games, giveaways for the kids, face painting, balloon animals, hot chocolate and cookies.

>> Up Events Trade Shows has scheduled West Texas Fall Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, Building D, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be vendors, door prizes, TV giveaway and more. Visit tinyurl.com/wfaddr8.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time at 3 p.m. today and Nov. 23. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Medical Center Hospital, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled a Masquerade Jewelry and Accessories $5 Fundraising Sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the admission lobby, furthest south, below administration. Proceeds benefit and sponsored by MCH auxiliary. The event is open to the public. Visit mchodessa.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Toddler Storytime & Craft at 10:30 a.m. Monday and Nov. 25. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa Retired Teachers has scheduled a meeting starting at 1 p.m. with refreshments Monday at the Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd. The speaker Rickey George, with the District Attorney's office, will provide information about the illegal dumping taskforce. Email karen.telck@att.net.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to Felix the Therapy Dog at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Nov. 25. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Pianist Kara Huber as part of the 2019 Music Master Series from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Globe Theater. The concert is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/woxsw2w.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a five-week childbirth preparation course from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday in the ORMC East Campus Auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (sixth month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. The course covers a variety of information including: labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Cost is $35. Fee covers mother and one coach. Call 582-8796. Register at tinyurl.com/y4m5su6z.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Junior League of Midland Inc. has scheduled Face The Race 5K from 9 a.m. to noon today. Register at www.jlmidland.org/facetherace5k. Late registration available at packet pick-up and on race day up until 8:45 a.m. T-Shirts will only be guaranteed to those who register on or before Nov. 1. Extras will be distributed on a first come first serve basis at packet pick up. Face the Race 5K supports the work of the Junior League of Midland and its junior high girls mentoring program. Visit tinyurl.com/rfaxc3j.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Ron White, *2nd Show Added, on today. Mature audiences. Doors open at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Yucca Theater, 208 Colorado St., Midland has scheduled Behind the scenes with Judas at 6 p.m. today. Minimal donation of $5 per ticket. All proceeds will go to help the people from Tarahumara mountain range. Call 432-352-5349 or 934-1499.

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and 15. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled So You Think You Can Dance Live from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday. Call 552-4430 or tickets tinyurl.com/v5fvrct.

>> The Peddler Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 11 a.m. from 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. Midland. There will be talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country. Tickets are $5 for advance tickets or $7 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/vbjvuo4.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Nov. 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

ALPINE

>> The Wolves, a play by Sarah DeLappe, has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Motion Capture Sound Stage (next to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre), Alpine. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid Sul Ross ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218. Subscriptions for the Sul Ross Theatre Program season, including Theatre of the Big Bend’s summer performances, are also available. The Wolves contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, will present the first solo museum exhibition in the United States of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa through spring 2020. An exhibition walkthrough will take place at 11 a.m. today. Admission is free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.