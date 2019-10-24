What's Going On Oct. 24

ODESSA

>> Odessa College Office of Special Populations, along with the Permian Basin Workforce Center has scheduled a Disability Awareness Day event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at OC Saulsbury Campus Center patio. If weather turns, then the event will be moved inside the Saulsbury Center. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y3utnsqq.

>> The Odessa College Mass Communication and Culinary Arts programs has scheduled a dinner with a menu based on the film Julie & Julia (2009) at 5:30 p.m. and screening of the film at 7 p.m. Thursday at OC Saulsbury Conference Center in the Electronics Technology Building, 201 W. University Blvd. The dinner will begin with a starter of mixed green salad with vinaigrette, entrée’s are Boeuf Bourguignon a La Julia Child, $15.95; or Julia’s Chicken with Herb du Provence, $14.95. Entrees will be served with a seasonal starch and vegetable. Also, dessert Julia Child’s Chocolate Almond Gateaux, breads, and choice of iced tea, coffee and/or water. Reservations are limited. Reservations can be made by calling Victor Bagan at 335-6867 or email vbagan@odessa.edu. Deadline is noon Tuesday. Admission to the film screening is free. Visit tinyurl.com/yy8u8pdg or odessa.edu.

>> Dr. Lee Buice Elementary, ECISD and Dr. Lee Buice Elementary PTA has scheduled a fall festival from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Buice, 1800 E. 87th St. There will be game booths, food, themed basket silent auction and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y6xomo7z.

>> The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled a Goliad Elementary Fifth Grade Program at 6 p.m. today at Goliad Elementary; 501 E. 52nd St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Tom Lea Day at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the museum's Sensory Garden. Learn to dance country two step and learn about the artist. See Tom Lea's Stampede in all its glory in the McKnight Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. Must be 18 and older to attend. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Call 550-9696 or visit noeartmuseum.org.

>> UTPB STEM Academy, 4901 E. University Blvd., has schedule STEM Academy Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the UTPB courtyard. There will be concessions, games, silent auction, obstacle course and more. The event is open to the public. Visit uptb.edu.

>> The West Texas Drillers has scheduled a dance clinic from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today and Friday at Tammie Locklar's Dance Studio, 5001 Wayland Drive.

>> Burnet Elementary, 3511 Maple Ave., has scheduled its annual Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Visit tinyurl.com/y4vjb77m.

>> The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition has scheduled Odessa-National DEA Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave. Bring unused and expired prescription drugs for safe and anonymous disposal. Visit tinyurl.com/y3x4fr9b.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement. Books are $1 for hardbacks or 50 cents for paperbacks for Friends of the Library members. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The West Texas Drillers has scheduled tryouts at noon Oct. 26 at Music City Mall. Cost is $20 per person.

>> Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80 East, has scheduled a Trunk Or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest, prizes, candy and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4n6cv8h.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> St. John's Episcopal School has scheduled a Kooky Karnival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barns D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be carnival games, good food, costumes and a silent auction. Visit tinyurl.com/yyleztlt.

>> 1st American Realty, 823 Central Drive, has scheduled its second annual fall festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be jumpers, food trucks, cake walk, face painting, train rides, entertainment by the Jesse Garcia Band, vendors and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxftc274.

>> Altitude Trampoline Park, 5161 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Boo, a Halloween event, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest, a dodgeball tournament and music by DJ Toro. Costumes cannot include masks or weapons/projectiles. Face paint is okay. Cost $15.95 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y5lmqnhj.

>> Club 305, 620 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Bash Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a costume and booty shaking contest. Visit tinyurl.com/y5h727bk.

>> Neon Moon Karaoke Bar, 2880 Kermit Highway, has scheduled its annual Halloween Bash from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. The event includes a costume contest and prizes. Visit tinyurl.com/y3x4og4z.

>> Favela Music will present the Grand Final Talent Show from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Los Arcos Ballroom and Event Center, 2205 Whitney Lane. The event includes local community talent. Tickets at tinyurl.com/y2s42mjo.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Oct. 31, Nov. 1. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> WowMoms World Midland, 4425 W. Wadley Ave., Suite 120, Midland, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will have a special spooky menu, candy bags, dance sessions in the gym, a candy hide and seek scavenger hunt in the play areas and much more. Visit tinyurl.com/y53qexmv.

>> Midland Senior Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 18, Midland, has scheduled a Halloween Dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Costumes are encouraged. The cost is $5 per person to be paid at the door. Snacks to share are welcome. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/y52yhfwt.

>> The Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals has scheduled Runnin for Rescues 5K from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. There will be pet costume pictures and grab bags. All of the proceeds go to helping find resident animals find their fur-ever homes. Sponsorships are available. Cost is $25 donation for adults, $15 for kids between 6-12 and free and kids under 6. Extra donations are always welcome. Call 683-7387 or visit tinyurl.com/y3fq4uxn.

>> The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Visit www.midlandhorseshoe.com.

>> The Midland Fire Department, 1500 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled a Truck or Treat event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be bean bag toss, football throw, cupcake walk, jumpers, fire hose practice, haunted house, combat challenge and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yyvg9cww.

>> Nick Jr. Live, “Move To The Music,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com or www.nickjrlive.com.

>> Midland College has scheduled Fright Fest from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chaparral Center, SimLife Center, PE Building and MHAB parking lot, Midland. In case of inclement weather, P.E. building gym. There will be pumpkin carving/decorating, face painting, trunk or treat, games, jumpers, a haunted asylum and food concessions. Call 685-4543 or email thurdle@midland.edu. Visit www.midland.edu.

>> The Permian Basin Apartment Association has scheduled a Totally 80's & Totally Murder event from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 5716 Deauville Boulevard, Midland. There will be a murder mystery, food and drink with ticket and a silent auction to benefit Communities in Schools. Visit tinyurl.com/y4bsxrvw.

>> Fiddlesticks Farms will celebrate Halloween from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treat through the maze, helicopter rides, fireworks and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y27lksmy.

>> Hell's Hallow Haunted House is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley, 3920 W. Wall St., Midland. Cost is $15 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y2yg7va2.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Brandon Apodaca will be displaying digital paintings of monsters and fears for his Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone exhibition. Eerie Day Life will run from through Friday in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. This exhibition is not suitable for the very young. Apodaca has created digital paintings of people’s fears, imaginary monsters and unsettling situations. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email brandonalexapodaca@yahoo.com.

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program will present Red, a play by John Logan through Sunday at the Sul Ross Studio Theatre in the Sul Ross Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. The play contains strong language; parental guidance is suggested. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Admission is free for Sul Ross faculty, staff, and students with a valid Sul Ross ID. Season subscriptions are also available for purchase in the Fine Arts Building, room 106. Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program will present “Red,” a play by John Logan and directed by Sul Ross theatre professor Dona Roman at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross studio theater, Alpine. Red follows abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko at the height of his fame but struggling through the creation of a series of paintings, commissioned to appear as a series in New York’s brand-new Four Seasons Restaurant. As Rothko and his young assistant Ken paint alongside one another, they challenge each other to ask big questions about art: what it takes to create it and what its role should be in the world. Set in the 1950s, and based on a series of real events, Red takes a compelling look at the ever-changing relationship between an artist and his creations. Red contains strong language. Parental guidance suggested for children under 14 years of age. Ticket prices are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Tickets or season subscriptions available in the Fine Arts Building, room 106, or online at www.sulross.edu/theatre. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 432-837-8218.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Halloween event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yyh854s6.

>> First Baptist Church, 401 N. Gillis St, Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center. There will be games, food, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ggvrx8.