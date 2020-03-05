What's Going On March 5

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. today at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St. This session is for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with ECISD. Learn more about Odessa Pathway to Teaching, alternate route certification program. Light refreshments provided. Reserve your spot. Space is limited. Visit tinyurl.com/yxyc7hcc.

>> Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery & Sculpture Garden, 4901 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an exhibition of Cody Arnall, “Who's Got a Price on Their Head,” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Who's Got a Price on Their Head investigates themes of personal and shared histories. Arnall examines the idea that humans are building their own destruction through a desire for power. He uses family stories regarding his grandfather who was a U.S. military telegrapher, and the shared experiences of the family with anger, alcoholism, and aggression. Arnalls's work reminds us that mortality is inevitable. Call 552-3286 or email gallery@utpb.edu. Visit tinyurl.com/r4cmxm7.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an opening reception of “Way Out West” and artist talk with Alice Leese from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Catholic Charities Odessa has scheduled the annual Banquet of Hope from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the American Legion, 2701 E. Eighth St. Featured guest speaker will be Vietnam veteran, former DAV Commander Roberto “Bobby” Barrera. The event is to raise awareness and funds to continue the mission of Catholic Charities Odessa, but will also showcase the stories of individuals who overcame odds to provide a better way of life for themselves. Individual tickets are $50. Visit tinyurl.com/v8ftrxw.

>> Mayor David Turner has scheduled a proclamation ceremony, “Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Appreciation Day,” as many agencies will be honored with a certificate at 10 a.m. Friday in the lobby of the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave. The Odessa Forum will provide refreshments. They will also provide goodie boxes for those first responders work nights or different shifts. Call Brenda Norman at 366-4881 or 528-2674.

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Mike Leonard from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 per person. Call 337-5281.

>> The Ink Masters Tattoo Expo has scheduled the Odessa Tattoo Expo from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be tattoos, piercings, temporary tattoos, airbrush tattoos and food. Tickets will be $20 each day ($5 off before 5 p.m. for March 6) or $35 for 3-day weekend pass. Tickets will be available at the door only. Visit tinyurl.com/vcmdx5r.

>> The West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the ECISD CTE third annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 104 S. Grandview Ave. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Entree fee is $20. Spectator entry fee is free. All cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, kids wagons and bikes are welcome. Food and vendors will be available. All proceeds will benefit the students of the Frost Technical Center. Visit tinyurl.com/qvpf2du.

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled Acceptable Trees/Plants For West Texas Class led by the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Household Hazardous Waste Classroom, 814 W. 42nd St. The event is free and open to the public. A free tree will be given to all participants. Registration is required. To register or for more information, email aangeles@odessa-tx.gov.

>> Battle Cry International has scheduled a Truck Auction & Casino Night from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122. There will be a five course dinner, entertainment, cocktails, casino games, prizes and a chance to win a brand new Ford F-150. Battle Cry is a non-profit organization with the purpose of combating the crisis of mental and emotional trauma that so many people have to live with everyday. Seating is limited. Call for tickets or for more information at 741-2317 or visit tinyurl.com/rh9ly4v.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the “Way Out West” exhibit of Alice Leese through April 24. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6. The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year. Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer. The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more. Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6. The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced. For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled a Rodgers & Hammerstein Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. Featuring stars include Sarah Jane McMahon, Gary Mauer and William Michals. Broadway tunes include “Climb Every Mountain,” “Oklahoma,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” and “All The Things You Are” and many more. Tickets are $30-$50. Call 800-514-3849 or visit mosc.org.

>> The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W. Illinois Ave., has scheduled On-Edge Fused Workshop with Leslie Slaughter from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The workshop will enlist the technique of glass strip cutting that will be placed on edge, with inclusions of handmade glass to produce a one-of-a-kind glass plate. No prior knowledge necessary but glass cutting experience helpful. Cost is $225 all supplies included. To RSVP call 432-354-1929.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24. Clay Shoot registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton. Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Raffle items include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, Springfield M1A Scout Squad, Caliber: .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO and Diamond VIP Package: 4 premium reserved floor tickets, 2 night hotel stay, preshow hospitality food and drinks, specially designed tour merchandize Aug. 29 to Las Vegas. The raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Steve LeSueur at 432-335-3322 at the Odessa Police Department during regular business hours. Drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms. Need not be present to win. Event tickets are $20 each or six for $100. For tickets, call 432-684-7564. Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible. To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> The Harlem Globetrotters will present their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour at 7 p.m. today at the Sul Ross State University, Pete P. Gallego Center, East Highway 90, Alpine. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/sms45nw.