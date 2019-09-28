What's Going On Sept. 28

ODESSA

>> The Medical Center Health System has scheduled a Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon today at MCH parking lot, corner of Second Street and Golder Avenue. There will be fresh produce, baked goods, honey, locally farmed meats, live music, local artisans and more. Call 640-6000 or visit mchodessa.com.

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled the annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Call 332-0261.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society has scheduled a meeting at 10 a.m. today at Lincoln Towers, 311 W. Fourth St. Barbara Wilson will present a program on poorhouses. Visit tinyurl.com/y63b5a6s.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled High School Choirs, TMEA Region VI Auditions today at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St. Enter through choir department. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> A Pull Up Party, a city wide block party, is scheduled from 6 p .m. to 8 p.m. today at The Salvation Army, 810 E. 11th St. There will be games, gifts, food and live music. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y5jccw6f or godswayonline.org.

>> The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled Little Joe y La Familia to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y5mll9my.

>> West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the 41st annual West Texas Swap Meet, sponsored by the Permian Basin Oil Burners, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday at McAfee Machine Inc., 4021 Kermit Highway. There will be antique cars and parts. Call Carl Chambers at-559-2308 or Bill Gambell at 413-4463. Visit tinyurl.com/y5pgbuew.

>> The West Texas Jazz Society has scheduled a concert from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y35mfn9o.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time at 10:30 a.m. and Read to therapy dog Felix at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a five-week childbirth preparation course from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Monday and Nov. 18 in the ORMC East Campus Auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (sixth month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. The course covers a variety of information including: labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Cost is $35. Fee covers mother and one coach. Call 582-8796. Register at tinyurl.com/y4m5su6z.

>> Pink the Basin Rose Gold and Gold sponsors are invited to attend "An Evening with Lori Allen" from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at XO Bridals, 3950 E. 42nd St., Suite B, in the Santa Fe Square. This special VIP event will include cocktails and hors d'oeurvres and an opportunity to visit with Lori Allen. Proceeds benefit Pink the Basin to provide free mammograms. Pink the Basin Breast Cancer Benefit Luncheon featuring Allen will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. Doors open at 11 a.m. The event will include a style show of gowns presented by Julian Gold, modeled by breast cancer fighters and survivors and a Purse Raffle, including a vintage Louis Vuitton, sponsored by Dillard's of Midland. Call 432-940-PINK(7465). Visit pinkthebasin.com.

>> Due to annual tree limb mulching, the tree limb drop off site will be closed through Oct. 7. The drop-off site will re-open on Oct. 8. Visit 814 W. 42nd Street, or call 432-368-3546, with any questions or concerns.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, through Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to therapy dog Felix from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, through Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, through today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us

MIDLAND

>> St. Ann's Family Fair, 1906 W. Texas Ave., Midland, has been scheduled for today and Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. General admission is free. All proceeds benefiting St. Ann’s School and Parish. The fair will feature entertainment for all ages with more than 65 food and game booths including smoke free bingo, face painting, games for kids, and Odds & Ends Garage Sale booth. Visit tinyurl.com/y3wb4zu3.

>> Relay For Life of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Family Fun Day Relay event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at Mid-Cities Church, 8700 Highway 191, Midland. There will be team booths, games, food trucks and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxh5kd95.

>> COM Aquatics Adult Programs, 3003 N. A St., Midland, has scheduled the third annual Big Show, "Up da River, Down da Bayou," from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. today. There will be a featured COM dive team dive show, cocktails, Cajun dinner, Zydeco concert and dance party with Jeffrey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys from Opelousas, La. Proceeds from the event will benefit the COM Endowment. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mzsksd.

>> Love They Neighbor Art Show has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at Grad Texan Hotel and Convention Center, 4300 W. Wall St., Midland. Admission is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. To purchase ticket, email billing@grandtexan.com or call 618-9000.

>> Roadrunner, a Midland College Alumni Exhibition will be available to view through Oct. 3 at the McCormick Gallery at MC campus, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. This exhibition features Sam Ivie, Rachel Long, and Jessica Mason. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross rodeo coach C.J. Aragon and the Sul Ross State University rodeo team has scheduled the 74th Sul Ross NIRA Rodeo at 7 p.m. today at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (SALE) Arena located at the Turner Range Animal Science Center, Alpine. General admission is $10. Children 12 and under and senior citizens will be admitted for $5. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff with current university ID will be admitted free of charge. Slack begins at 9 a.m. and is free to the public. Miss Rodeo Sul Ross candidates include: LaKayla Bell of Cresson, Randi Bloom of Sugarland, Kaylee Smith of Jay Em, Wyo., Aspen Wash of Alpine and Ashley Weatherford of Hamilton. Visit tinyurl.com/y4t7qn66.

KERMIT

>> The Kermit Police Department has scheduled Kermit Celebration Days from 9 a.m. to midnight today at the Winkler County Courthouse, 112 S. Poplar St., Kermit. There will be food, games, live music and more. VIsit tinyurl.com/y3wa3scd.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

PECOS

>> The Reeves County Hospital District’s Breast Cancer Awareness Committee has scheduled a Wine & Canvas Fundraising Event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Senior Citizens Center, 510 S. Oak St., Pecos. Must be 21 and older to attend. All proceeds raised benefit the Pecos Area Cancer Foundation. Call 432-447-3551 ext. 5536 or 8800. Visit tinyurl.com/y4axncwk.