What's Going On Oct. 10

ODESSA

>> Congressman Mike Conaway will conduct a Town Hall meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today at the Garden City Community Center, 117 S. Myrl St., Garden City. Visit tinyurl.com/y5hf7qwv.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time at 10:30 a.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Leer Es Saber Reading & Mentors’ luncheon at 11:30 a.m. today at Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> Permian Basin Hispanic Medial Society Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. today at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Ladies’ Night at 6 p.m. today. Women across the Basin are invited to gather at the museum where they can eat, drink, shop and create. The event is free, however tickets are required for entry. For tickets emailing Fay@noelartmuseum.org or stop by the museum. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Odessa College Theatre Performance program has scheduled the Women of Lockerbie auditions at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the in the Black Box theatre at the Globe Theatre, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Auditions are open to all OC students, faculty and staff regardless of experience or major. Audition materials will be provided at the audition. Call Director Kendall Kiker at 335-6327 or email at kkiker@odessa.edu. Visit www.odessaedu.

>> LULAC West Texas has been scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at La Margarita Festival Grounds. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31, Nov. 1. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> The city of Odessa has scheduled a Code Enforcement Fall Community Block Party from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road. The event will present a special salute to Odessa Code Enforcement Officers and a tribute to breast cancer survivors. There will be door prizes, food, entertainment, jumpers, games, face painting, vendors and so much more. Volunteers are always welcomed. To volunteer or for more information, call 335-4680 or 335-4820. Visit tinyurl.com/yykxz7e9.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The American Legion Post 430 has scheduled a dance fundraiser featuring Joe Trevino to support Veterans affairs, Americanism, and youth programs from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the big hall. Admission is $10 per person. Call 332-5582.

>> WWE Live has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum. Double main events include Summerslam Rematch with WWE Champion KOFI Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Street Fight with Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. Also included Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, Ali, Finn Balor, Elias, Charlotte Flair and many favorites WWW Superstars. Tickets are $15. Visit boxofficesolutions.net

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Docent Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday. Lunch will be provided. No experience is necessary. To RSVP, call 432-683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. Visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Santa Rita Midland PTA has scheduled Night at the Maze & Pumpkin Patch from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at Old Minders Maze Family Park, 4401 N. County Road 1140, Midland. Wristbands are $15 per child, includes access to all activities. Adults are free. Visit tinyurl.com/y6rbdwsg.

>> The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Midland, has scheduled a free public talk, “The Science of Christianity,” by Mary Alice Rose from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Call 349-6397 or visit tinyurl.com/y2yu2fd6.

>> The 36th annual Taste of the Permian Basin will take place today at the Barbara & George H.W. Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland. General admission will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Partial proceeds from this event benefit Permian Basin student higher education scholarships and training, high school and college culinary programs in MISD & ECISD, Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, and PBRA organization development. Strollers & carriers not allowed. For more information, call 563-5233 or email pbra.info@gmail.com. Visit tastethebasin.com.

>> The 19th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Cook Off, IBCA and CASI sanctioned, has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the American Legion, 401 Veterans Park Lane, Midland. Power of Pink Bake sale will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/y5eftbed.

>> Banks of America West Texas Regional Championship has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium, 801 TX-250-LOOP S, Midland. Odessa High School goes on at 9:15 a.m. and Permian High School at 3:45 p.m. First performing finalist band is set for 7:45 p.m. Finale presentation of awards is set for 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $31 for a day pass, $21 for prelims or $21 for finals. Discounts are offered for students, military, and seniors (65+) on-site at the box office only. There is a $5 charge for parking at this event. Visit tinyurl.com/y5of5q4m.

>> Permian Basin Bookies has scheduled a Permian Basin Writers Workshop at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit permianbasinwritersworkshop.org.

>> Comanche Trails Wood Turners meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at George Hancock’s shop, 1709 Clark St., Midland. Jim Burk will demonstrate making an inlet star on the wood lathe. The public is welcome to all demonstrations. Call 439-5343.

>> H-E-B True Texas BBQ will donate 15% of customers total barbeque order purchase to The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at H-E-B True Texas BBQ, 2501 W. University Blvd., and at HEB, 5407 Andrews Highway, Midland. The program serves more than 200 Permian Basin adults each year with services in English Language Learning, Adult Education and Literacy, and Digital Literacy. Let the cashier know you are there to support PBALC. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pprpz7.

>> Hearts Abide has scheduled a remembrance celebration of babies gone too soon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Yucca Theater, 208 N. Colorado St., Midland. A live musical and dance performance will be included. To register your baby, visit www.heartsabide.org. Visit tinyurl.com/y2563rxq.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein Friday through Sunday. Shows are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@ gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross Director of Choral Activities and Vocal Studies Andrew Alegria will present an evening of Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos-themed music at 7:30 p.m. Friday outdoors in the Zuzu Verk Memorial Amphitheatre, Alpine. The concert is free and open to the public. Call 432-837-8061 or visit www.sulross.edu.

BIG SPRING

>> The West Texas Centers has scheduled a free confidential depression screenings, as part of National Depression Screening Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Heritage Museum Conference Room, 510 Scurry St., Big Spring. Screenings are free and are open to people of any age. West Texas Centers operates a 24-hour mental health crisis hotline, 1-800-375-4357. WTC also offers Mental Health First Aid classes throughout the year. Contact Howard College to sign up for the class, or logon to our website www.wtcmhmr.org to see a list of training dates.

FORT STOCKTON

>> Eric Hisaw and Snotty Hicks are scheduled to perform Saturday at the Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages welcomed. Visit thegaragetx.com.

STANTON

>> Old Sorehead Trade Days has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Stanton. Visit https://www.stantontex.com.