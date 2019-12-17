What's Going On Dec. 17

ODESSA

>> San Jacinto Elementary, 1000 W. 19th St., has scheduled a Holiday Program at 5:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Gonzales Elementary, 2700 Disney St., at Fifth Grade PTA Program at 5:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Milam Fine Arts Magnet has scheduled a Winter Concert at 6 p.m. today at Milam Elementary, 815 South Dixie Blvd. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Westside Elementary has scheduled a Choir Concert at 6 p.m. today at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Jordan Elementary, 9400 Rainbow Drive, has scheduled a Fourth Grade PTA Program at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled book club from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 ext. 2107 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Whataburger, 3716 Andrews Highway, has scheduled Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance with a live band featuring Black Gold from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled storytime and crafts for children ages 2 through sixth grade from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Phone Calls To Santa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Call 335-3217 for English or 335-4113 for Spanish. Visit tinyurl.com/yxfcj9ty.

>> Independent Dance Company has scheduled a Whoville Bash from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Little Crowns Party Place, 9051 W. 57th St. There will be available for purchase hot dogs, chips, drinks, hot cocoa, craft activity for children and $15 HD digital per photo with the Grinch. Visit tinyurl.com/sn89ks2.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include: Snow-Odessa weekend, Saturday; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Saturday. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2, 2020. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled a Christmas dance with a live band featuring Lonesome Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland has scheduled Twas the Night Before Christmas from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Call 552-4430 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Gifts of Hope Midland and Texas Oncology have scheduled a Christmas Party for annual cancer patient and survivors from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Ann's Catholic School Parlor, 2000 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Refreshments, entertainment and door prizes will be provided. Call 432-218-8714 or visit giftsofhopetx.org or tinyurl.com/sgx2xau.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.