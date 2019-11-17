What's Going On Nov. 17

ODESSA

>> The Permian Playhouse has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors auditions from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today and Monday at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane. Strong singers and actors of all backgrounds are needed. The audition will include singing from the music score, dancing and possible cold reads from the script. Call 362-2329 or visit tinyurl.com/yyt2bffs or www.permianplayhouse.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Toddler Storytime & Craft at 10:30 a.m. Monday and 25. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to Felix the Therapy Dog at 4:30 p.m. Monday and 25. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Pianist Kara Huber as part of the 2019 Music Master Series from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Globe Theater. The concert is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/woxsw2w.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a five-week childbirth preparation course from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday in the ORMC East Campus Auditorium. Only expectant mothers should register for class before their 24th week (sixth month) of pregnancy to ensure a space. The course covers a variety of information including: labor, delivery, cesarean section, anesthesia options, relaxation techniques, breast and bottle feeding, newborn appearance and procedures. Cost is $35. Fee covers mother and one coach. Call 582-8796. Register at tinyurl.com/y4m5su6z.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Storytime & Craft for children ages 3 through second grade at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Nov. 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled fifth grade PTA performance at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Jordan Elementary, 9400 Rainbow Drive. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24. Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging. Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed. Call 339-1048 and tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 24, Dec. 1 and 15. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present a Chamber Concert, “From the Old Country,” at 3 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y2abqlwf.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled So You Think You Can Dance Live from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday. Call 552-4430 or tickets tinyurl.com/v5fvrct.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Discover Hidden Treasures with gemologist appraiser Thomas B. Elliott from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with gems or vintage jewelry that needs to be verified and/or appraised is encouraged to bring it for a brief consultation. Guests also will be able to plan for formal appraisals by Elliott in his studio at a later date. For questions or large reservations, call 683-4403. Visit tinyurl.com/w58pph6.

>> The Peddler Show has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. Midland. There will be talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country. Tickets are $5 for advance tickets or $7 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/vbjvuo4.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for students in grades K-6. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

ALPINE

>> The Wolves, a play by Sarah DeLappe, has been scheduled at 2 p.m. today at the Motion Capture Sound Stage (next to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre), Alpine. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid Sul Ross ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218. Subscriptions for the Sul Ross Theatre Program season, including Theatre of the Big Bend’s summer performances, are also available. The Wolves contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.