What's Going On Aug. 21

ODESSA

>> Hospice of Odessa, 219 W. Fourth St., has scheduled volunteer trainings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Oct. 16. Different volunteer opportunities are available. Reservations are required. For reservations or for more information, call 686-6101. Visit hospiceofodessa.org.

>> The Ector County Republican Women has scheduled a luncheon featuring Nick Adams, a bestselling author and commentator, at 11:30 a.m. today at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Dr. RSVP is required. Call 889-1204 or 528-2831. Visit ecrwodessa.com, tinyurl.com/yc8tp7yt or tinyurl.com/y6cmhbd8.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring the Black Gold band from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at 208 E. VFW Lane. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members. The dance is a alcohol and smoke free event. Call Betty Berry at 528-6308.

>> The Shack in the Back, 11610 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled Garrett McKinley Acoustic from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Drew Moreland Band from 9 p.m. to midnight today. Call 5615105 or visit shackintheback.com.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Cory Morrow to perform Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit http://r7rec.com/calendar.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Shane Smith and the Saints to perform live Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland. One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under. Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters. Sponsorship information available. Call 570-0290 or visit tinyurl.com/y5dtddgx.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Lifestyle Medicine Center has scheduled Understanding and Reversing Fatty Liver with Dr. Mrunal Patel from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland Memorial West Campus, 4214 Andrews Highway, Midland. Learn how to reverse fatty liver, a common condition which can lead to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. Visit tinyurl.com/y57yd43o.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Shea Abshier and the Nighthowlers to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

MARFA

>> The 24 Hour Plays volunteer cast and crew meeting will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Crowley Theater, 98 S. Austin St., Marfa. Participants will write, direct, rehearse and act in six one-act plays within a 24-hour period. Anyone who wants to be involved as an actor, writer, director and/or stage crew is invited to join Marfa Live Arts at this meeting. No previous theater experience is necessary. Email erogers@marfalivearts.org with inquiries or to say “Yes, I want in.”

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.