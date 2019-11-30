What's Going On Nov. 30

ODESSA

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled Turkey Trot Fun Run today at Comanche Trail West, 900 S. West County Road. Check-ins opens at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10. Registration is required. Registrations may be made online or on-site (cash/check only). First 50 adults to signup will receive a t-shirt. Kids under 16 are free ($5 for adult size t-shirt). Call 368-3548 or email cbranscum@odessa-tx.gov. Visit tinyurl.com/yyogwta5.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave., has scheduled the Josh Abbot Band to perform at 7 p.m. today. Must be 18 or older to attend. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com or tinyurl.com/y2h8wu5n.

>> The Humane Society of Odessa, 7012 W. Mockingbird Lane, has scheduled Giving Tuesday (be a shelter pet's hero) at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Visit odessapetflix.org or tinyurl.com/t9lqrrb.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance with a live band featuring Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. The ceremony kicks off Starbright Village with carolers, dancers, hot chocolate, and the lighting of the official community Christmas tree. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> H-E-B Feast of Sharing is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway. In addition to a holiday meal there will be music, arts and crafts and kids activities. The dinner may even feature an appearance by Santa himself. Visit tinyurl.com/wqcwmga.

>> Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative Nov. 25-Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled today and Sunday, and Dec. 6-8 at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191.Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 6-Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

MIDLAND

>> I-20 West Comedy Show has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. Tickets at tinyurl.com/qtq7b7c.

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 15. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Cinema Under the Stars screening of 30th Anniversary “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Free popcorn will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/tovfo7k.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled a dance with a live band featuring Black Gold from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Albino Gomez’s Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition will be showcasing a comic book “Finally Independent” Nov. 25-Dec. 6 at the Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. A closing reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Email Gomez at axg13ci@sulross.edu.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Convention & Visitors Bureau has scheduled Paisano Pete’s 40th Birthday Celebration at 7 p.m. today at the Pecos County Coliseum, 1618 Airport Drive, Fort Stockton. Entertainment performances will be presented by Unlyshed, Jake Ward and Grupo Peligro. A birthday cake contest will be conducted. Cake rules include 1/2 sheet cake, Paisano Pete themed and delivered to coliseum by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Prizes will be awarded. Admission is free. BYOB. Visit tinyurl.com/y4rg6tdm.