What's Going On Oct. 6

ODESSA

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art class from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. Students ages 6-12 will first tour the new exhibition “Ukiyo-e to Shin Hanga: Japanese Woodcuts” then create their own Styrofoam print. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Permian Basin Out of the Darkness Walk, walk to fight suicide, has scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at Buffalo Wallow Park, 4100 E. 42nd St. Visit tinyurl.com/y237wg54.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Census: We all count! (Todos Cuentan), as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Odessa Colllege Joe Zant Community Room. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng.

>> The Education Foundation of Odessa invites you to “Take Me Out Tuesday” Tuesday at Jimmy John’s, 5011 E. 42nd St. When patrons dine at Jimmy John’s on Tuesday, a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa to help it continue to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and to enhance literacy projects within ECISD. Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation through this special fundraising event, may contact the Foundation Office at 456-7059 for more information. Visit www.educationfoundationodessa.com.

>> Due to annual tree limb mulching, the tree limb drop off site will be closed through Monday. The drop-off site will re-open on Tuesday. Visit 814 W. 42nd Street, or call 432-368-3546, with any questions or concerns.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Series, “Electrifying the Permian with Gas,” featuring Mark Lancaster and Steven Goldstein from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Drinks and dessert will be provided. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> The Midland County Bar Association, Midland County Young Lawyers Association and Legal Aid of North West Texas have scheduled Civil Legal Clinics from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Case de Amigos, 1101 E. Garden Lane, Midland. Free civil legal clinics offer advice regarding matters including name change, child custody/support, divorce, foreclosure, wills, landlord / tenant, and occupational / essential needs licenses. Appointments are required. Call Jeannie Smith at 686-0647, ext. 5503.

>> The 3 Redneck Tenors are scheduled to perform from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at mosc.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

WICKETT

>> The Wickett Volunteer Fire Department has scheduled the 21st annual Bluegrass Festival today at the Wickett Performing Arts Buildiing, 403 Third St., Wickett. Sunday breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Performances will be presented by The Kody Noris Show, Hanks & Company, From The Heartland, Tucumcari Crossroads, Roy Thakerson and 2nd Time Around. There will also be drawings for door prizes all day on Saturday. Drawing for quilt and guitar on Saturday evening. Food concessions, full RV hookups and dry camping are available. Band lineup is subject to change. Tickets are $10 for Friday, $15 for Saturday and $20 for a three day pass. Call Carol Ferguson at 432-557-8250. Visit tinyurl.com/y5cec7ns.