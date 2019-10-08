What's Going On Oct. 8

ODESSA

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Census: We all count! (Todos Cuentan), as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at 5:30 p.m. today in the Odessa Colllege Joe Zant Community Room. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng.

>> The Education Foundation of Odessa invites you to “Take Me Out Tuesday” today at Jimmy John’s, 5011 E. 42nd St. When patrons dine at Jimmy John’s on today, a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa to help it continue to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and to enhance literacy projects within ECISD. Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation through this special fundraising event, may contact the Foundation Office at 456-7059 for more information. Visit www.educationfoundationodessa.com.

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Lonesome Road from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Call 528-6308.

>> Leer Es Saber Reading & Mentors’ luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Odessa Colllege Joe Zant Community Room. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> Permian Basin Hispanic Medial Society Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Ladies’ Night at 6 p.m. Thursday. Women across the Basin are invited to gather at the museum where they can eat, drink, shop and create. The event is free, however tickets are required for entry. For tickets emailing Fay@noelartmuseum.org or stop by the museum. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled a Brown Bag Lunch & Lecture Series, "Electrifying the Permian with Gas," featuring Mark Lancaster and Steven Goldstein from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. Drinks and dessert will be provided. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> The Midland County Bar Association, Midland County Young Lawyers Association and Legal Aid of North West Texas have scheduled Civil Legal Clinics from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Case de Amigos, 1101 E. Garden Lane, Midland. Free civil legal clinics offer advice regarding matters including name change, child custody/support, divorce, foreclosure, wills, landlord / tenant, and occupational / essential needs licenses. Appointments are required. Call Jeannie Smith at 686-0647, ext. 5503.

>> The 3 Redneck Tenors are scheduled to perform from 7:30 p.m. today at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at wagnernoel.com.

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Docent Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Lunch will be provided. No experience is necessary. To RSVP, call 432-683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. Visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Santa Rita Midland PTA has scheduled Night at the Maze & Pumpkin Patch from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Old Minders Maze Family Park, 4401 N. County Road 1140, Midland. Wristbands are $15 per child, includes access to all activities. Adults are free. Visit tinyurl.com/y6rbdwsg.

>> The 36th annual Taste of the Permian Basin will take place Thursday at the Barbara & George H.W. Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main Street, Midland. General admission will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Partial proceeds from this event benefit Permian Basin student higher education scholarships and training, high school and college culinary programs in MISD & ECISD, Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, and PBRA organization development. Strollers & carriers not allowed. For more information, call 563-5233 or email pbra.info@gmail.com. Visit tastethebasin.com.

>> John Christ is scheduled to perform, “Immature Thoughts Tour,” from 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Box office hours are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at wagnernoel.com.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank. org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@ gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.