What's Going On Sep. 15

ODESSA

>> The Education Foundation of Odessa has scheduled the 18th annual Fundraising Concert featuring George Thorogood and The Destroyers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. All the proceeds from this event will directly benefit Ector County Independent School District through teacher grants, student scholarships, direct program support and so much more. For tickets or the coliseum box office, by phone call 800-514-3849 or 432-552-7825 or visit tinyurl.com/y57ux4du.

>> CASA of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled new volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sept. 23-26. Dinner will be served. Call 498-4174. Visit www.casapba.org.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled toddler story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to therapy dog Felix from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, through Sept. 30. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled story time and craft from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, through Sept. 24. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. A two-hour volunteering minimum is required. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/y6gxy5zn.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Sail On (Beach Boys Tribute) at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.