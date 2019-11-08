What's Going On Nov. 8

ODESSA

>> The Junior League of Odessa Inc. has scheduled the 37th annual Merry Marketplace today through Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum. Ladies luncheon is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and general shopping from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. General shopping continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast with Santa will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Ladies luncheon tickets are $75 each. Breakfast with Santa tickets are $5 each. Shopping admission tickets and strollers are $10. All funds raised through Merry Marketplace including entry fees are put placed back into the community through support of local projects and community assistance funds. For tickets go online at www.jlodessa.org/merry-marketplace. General shopping tickets and strollers may also be purchased at the door.

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 806 N. Belmont Ave., has scheduled Kids Night Out for kinder through fifth grade students from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Dec. 13. There will be games and snacks. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y2wqt2j7.

>> The Odessa Shakespeare Festival and Odessa Arts have scheduled a Midsummer Night's Dream from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the Globe of the Great Southwest, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $5 for students with ID. Odessa College students, faculty and staff get in free with a student ID. Tickets are available at odessashakespeare.org.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave., has scheduled Parker McCollum to perform at 8 p.m. today. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com or tinyurl.com/y2h8wu5n.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group, 8050 Highway 191, has scheduled a Pamper-Me Thanksgiving Potluck and Double Baby Shower at noon Saturday. Odessa College will be offering manicures and hand massages. Bring a holiday side dish, appetizer or dessert. The ham and turkey will be provided. Mothers Katy and Kalley are registered at Amazon and Target. Visit tinyurl.com/y5s4wpmy.

>> The Odessa Shakespeare Festival and Odessa Arts have scheduled Julius Caesar from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Globe of the Great Southwest, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $5 for students with ID. Odessa College students, faculty and staff get in free with a student ID. Tickets are available at odessashakespeare.org.

>> The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St. There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine. All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend. The event is free. RSVP is required. To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716. Email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled open auditions for Yuletide in the Basin from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Bands, singers and musicians are needed to celebrate the holiday season in a live 2-hour-on-air concert, set from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 from the Anwar Family Studio at Basin PBS. For an audition time slot, email creative@basinpbs.org.

>> The Midland Senior Citizens Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., No.18, Midland, has scheduled a dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today. Admission is $5. Call 432-681-7636.

>> KWO (Kenya Widows and Orphans) Ministries has scheduled Kick for Kenya: The Race to Save Orphans from 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at 3500 W. Golf Course Road, Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/y687yr3y.

>> Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, has scheduled a signing event with artist Mark Roberts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 689-7192 or visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has Diwali Festival of Lights scheduled Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled Sibley After Dark from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Sibley youth garden. There will be guided walks, arthropod observations, face painting and more. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y6tsqyde.

>> The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled the 244th Marine Corp Ball celebration for all branches from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Dinner and live entertainment will be included. Formal dress and uniform attire required. Visit tinyurl.com/y53dmxwa.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 14-16, 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

ALPINE

>> The 26th annual Conference of the Center for Big Bend Studies (CBBS) has been scheduled for today and Saturday at the Morgan University Center, Alpine. More than 40 presentations will be featured during this year's event covering a wide range of topics from prehistoric rock art to astronauts in the Big Bend. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. today in the University Center and will continue throughout the day. A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the UC followed by the banquet at 6:30 p.m. Author Patrick Dearen will be the keynote speaker. Sessions will continue at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. today and Saturday. Admission to the conference is free for Sul Ross students, faculty, staff and CBBS members but registration is required. Cost for the Friday night banquet is $35 per person. For more information, visit cbbs.sulross.edu.

>> “I Am Not the Story You Made Me,” a masters of art capstone by Monica Saenz, is scheduled for display through today in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Gallery hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit features 19 portraits of local community members done in oil. Call 432-837-8429 or email msaenz@sulross.edu.

>> The Wolves, a play by Sarah DeLappe, has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday, Nov. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 17 at the Motion Capture Sound Stage (next to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre), Alpine. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid Sul Ross ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218. Subscriptions for the Sul Ross Theatre Program season, including Theatre of the Big Bend’s summer performances, are also available. The Wolves contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Southern Justus, The Jins, Dead Soft at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y2ocymvp.

>> The Sul Ross State University Communiversity Band will present a concert honoring veterans and their families at 2 p.m. Sunday in James Rooney Memorial Park, Fort Stockton. Pecos County veteran’s organizations have organized a picnic barbecue that runs from noon to 5 p.m. The concert features SRSU Voice/Choir Professor Andrew Alegría as soloist and guest conductor, as well as a flute section feature, U.S. Armed Forces medley, marches, and works by American composers. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y5hvadbu.