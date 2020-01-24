What's Going On Jan. 24

ODESSA

>> The City of Odessa Code Enforcement has scheduled a Take Pride in Your Neighborhood Winter Block Party from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Woodson Boys and Girls Club, 1037 E. Murphy St. There will be indoor activities, educational booths, games, entertainment, prizes, jumpers, music, face painting, balloon, art, food and more. Admission is free. Volunteers are welcome. Call 335-4680 or visit tinyurl.com/wlnf577.

>> The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Adopt-A-Spot from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Noel Heritage Plaza, 321 W. Fifth St. Volunteers are needed to help clean a spot at the park, then be treated to breakfast afterwards. Supplies will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/v38yhlt.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/uuzud2j.

>> The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the 20th anniversary Empty Bowls 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. Entry is $15 per person, and choice of bowl and free soup and tasty treats. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Riley's Bar & Grill, 3421 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Reverend Jack Rocks Riley's to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/vxz3ydc.

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled Llano Estacado Texas Master Naturalist Class Orientation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $130 which includes the Texas Master Naturalists curriculum textbook, annual LETMN dues and 40 hours of training with guest speakers, hands-on activities and special field trip locations over the next several months. Visit tinyurl.com/ud6wblt.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled a SoundBites Dinner and “From East To West” performance Saturday in the Rea-Greathouse at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. Dinner includes sides, dessert and beverages. A cash bar is available inside the dining room. Dinner tickets are $26 each (available on a first-come-first-served basis). Concert tickets start at $10 and students are free. For dinner tickets, call 552-4437. For concert tickets, call 800-514-3849. Visit mosc.org or tinyurl.com/sbvskdb.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.