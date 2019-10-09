What's Going On Oct. 9

ODESSA

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Lonesome Road from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Call 528-6308.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Leer Es Saber Reading & Mentors’ luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> Permian Basin Hispanic Medial Society Scholarship Banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> LULAC West Texas has been scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at La Margarita Festival Grounds. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31, Nov. 1. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Docent Training from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Lunch will be provided. No experience is necessary. To RSVP, call 432-683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. Visit www.pbpetro.org.

>> Santa Rita Midland PTA has scheduled Night at the Maze & Pumpkin Patch from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Old Minders Maze Family Park, 4401 N. County Road 1140, Midland. Wristbands are $15 per child, includes access to all activities. Adults are free. Visit tinyurl.com/y6rbdwsg.

>> The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Midland, has scheduled a free public talk, “The Science of Christianity,” by Mary Alice Rose from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Call 349-6397 or visit tinyurl.com/y2yu2fd6.

>> Senior Life Midland has scheduled the 30th annual Texas Size Garage Sale benefitting Midland Meals On Wheels Friday through Sunday at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Sponsorships are available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, call 689-6693. Visit seniorlifemidland.org.

>> The 19th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Cook Off, IBCA and CASI sanctioned, has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the American Legion, 401 Veterans Park Lane, Midland. Power of Pink Bake sale will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Visit tinyurl.com/y5eftbed.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein Friday through Sunday. Shows are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@ gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross Director of Choral Activities and Vocal Studies Andrew Alegria will present an evening of Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos-themed music at 7:30 p.m. Friday outdoors in the Zuzu Verk Memorial Amphitheatre, Alpine. The concert is free and open to the public. Call 432-837-8061 or visit www.sulross.edu.

BIG SPRING

>> The West Texas Centers has scheduled a free confidential depression screenings, as part of National Depression Screening Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Heritage Museum Conference Room, 510 Scurry St., Big Spring. Screenings are free and are open to people of any age. West Texas Centers operates a 24-hour mental health crisis hotline, 1-800-375-4357. WTC also offers Mental Health First Aid classes throughout the year. Contact Howard College to sign up for the class, or logon to our website www.wtcmhmr.org to see a list of training dates.