What's Going On Aug. 22

ODESSA

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Cory Morrow to perform today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit http://r7rec.com/calendar.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Shane Smith and the Saints to perform live Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> The Medical Center Health System has scheduled a Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sept. 28 at MCH parking lot, corner of Second Street and Golder Avenue. There will be fresh produce, baked goods, honey, locally farmed meats, live music, local artisans and more. Call 640-6000. Visit mchodessa.com.

>> Wildcatters Ball benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122. Live music will be presented by Kevin Fowler, Dirty River Boys and the Stateline Band. Go online for tickets, donate, enroll a child, or more information or call 687-0195. Visit bbbspermianbasin.org.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Uncle Kracker to perform live Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 307-6384 or visit www.dosamigos.com.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland County Fair will celebrate its 10th year today through Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Doors open at 5 p.m. today and Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be a carnival, rodeo events, indoor exhibition, live music and more. Tickets are $5 for Thursday, Friday, Saturday (before 5 p.m.), and Sunday and $10 Saturday after 5 p.m. Visit midlandcofair.com or midlandhorseshoe.com.

>> Lifestyle Medicine Center has scheduled Understanding and Reversing Fatty Liver with Dr. Mrunal Patel from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Midland Memorial West Campus, 4214 Andrews Highway, Midland. Learn how to reverse fatty liver, a common condition which can lead to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. Visit tinyurl.com/y57yd43o.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Shea Abshier and the Nighthowlers to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has scheduled the eighth annual Golf To Honor Tournament benefiting the Patrick Wayland Memorial Scholarship Fund on Saturday at the Hogan Park Golf Course 3600 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Lunch and gathering of friends begins at 11:30 a.m. A brief program and announcements will take place approximately from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Since 2013, seven students from Midland High School have benefitted from this scholarship opportunity which is able to carry the student through all four years of college. For more information, call 617-3213. Visit www.pbaf.org.

>> The West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the WTX Street Rod Poker Run benefiting Alzheimer's Association starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum. Participants will travel thereafter to the CAF Museum at the Air Terminal then end at The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., Midland. They will get maps and cards at each stop. Poker Run entry fee is $10 per person due at the door at The Destination. All ages are welcome for the Poker Run. Awards will be presented. The evening will continue with Joe Trevino Band from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Destination. Must 21 or older to attend. For more information about the Poker Run, call 352-0913. Visit tinyurl.com/yymptua4 or tinyurl.com/yychpzyf.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled "MJ Live" Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Men Next Door Uncovered, a Magic Mike experience, will take place starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Reserve located inside Double Tree by Hilton Midland Plaza, 117 W. Wall St., Midland. Tickets are limited. Visit tinyurl.com/y2w6w665.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for a writer’s round table at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Midland County Centennial Library, 2503 West Loop 250 North, Midland. Writers of all genres are welcome. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross State University has scheduled the inaugural Camp Brand’Em for all new students at 11 a.m. Saturday will continue throughout the weekend at the Pete P. Gallego Center on the Sul Ross Campus, Alpine. Parents and family are invited to join the students and attend the President’s Brunch also beginning at 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for new students to meet fellow students and compete for Sul Ross swag. Call the Office of New Student Programs at 432-837-8342 or email futurelobos@sulross.edu. Register online at tinyurl.com/y5lgvud5.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Comanche Springs Rodeo Friday through Sunday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a rodeo queen pageant, rodeo parade (10 a.m. Saturday starting at Zero Stone Park), Mutton Bustin and a free concert featuring The Honky Tonkers and The Whiskey Brothers. Adult advance tickets are $10. Tickets at door are $12. Kids advance tickets for ages 6-10 are $4 or at the door $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Visit tinyurl.com/y4zq6qlk.

KERMIT

>> The Kermit Kruizers has scheduled the ninth annual Car Show from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Square in Kermit. Call Michael Thompson 432-208-1841 or Millard Dodson 432-208-1315. Visit tinyurl.com/y6obuhhg.

MARFA

>> The 24 Hour Plays volunteer cast and crew meeting will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Crowley Theater, 98 S. Austin St., Marfa. Participants will write, direct, rehearse and act in six one-act plays within a 24-hour period. Anyone who wants to be involved as an actor, writer, director and/or stage crew is invited to join Marfa Live Arts at this meeting. No previous theater experience is necessary. Email erogers@marfalivearts.org with inquiries or to say “Yes, I want in.”

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

SAN ANGELO

>> The San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St., San Angelo, has scheduled Texas Country Music Hall of Fame members Johnny Rodriguez and Dallas Wayne to perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Brooks and Bates Theatre. Reserved seating tickets are $55 each. Call 325-284-3825 or visit sanangelopac.org.