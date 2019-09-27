What's Going On Sept. 27

ODESSA

>> Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled the annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday. Call 332-0261. Visit tinyurl.com/y6stebqj.

>> West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the 41st annual West Texas Swap Meet, sponsored by the Permian Basin Oil Burners, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at McAfee Machine Inc., 4021 Kermit Highway. There will be antique cars and parts. Call Carl Chambers at-559-2308 or Bill Gambell at 413-4463. Visit tinyurl.com/y5pgbuew.

>> Kendra Scott has scheduled an exclusive trunk show in support of the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Medical Center Health System, Admitting Lobby. Twenty percent of the proceeds will directly help Children’s Miracle Network fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Hospital. This trunk show will complement the Point of Sale campaign happening in the Kendra Scott storefront. Customers can donate $1, $5 or $10 at the register. That campaign ends Sept.30.

>> The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Odessa to sign up for this year’s National Night Out. The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. today. This year’s event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1. In 2008, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) officially agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August. National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime partnerships: and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Go online for the registration form. Mail the completed form to Cpl. Michael Hamilton, 205 N. Grant Ave., Odessa, TX or email it to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov. Forms can also be picked up and dropped off anytime at the OPD front desk. Visit tinyurl.com/yxmdz6qg.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled the West Texas Fest at 7 p.m. today at The Willows, 11200 W. County Road 127. There will be beer, wine, spirit tastings, country music, cornhole tournament and food trucks. VIP tickets are $75, general admission tickets are $45 and designated driver tickets are $45. Tables and sponsorships are available Call 550-9696 or visit tinyurl.com/yyr9c8jp.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society has scheduled a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lincoln Towers, 311 W. Fourth St. Barbara Wilson will present a program on poorhouses. Visit tinyurl.com/y63b5a6s.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled High School Choirs, TMEA Region VI Auditions Saturday at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St. Enter through choir department. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled Little Joe y La Familia to perform Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y5mll9my.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> St. Ann's Family Fair, 1906 W. Texas Ave., Midland, has been scheduled for Sept. 26-29. Doors open at 10 a.m. today and Sunday. General admission is free. All proceeds benefiting St. Ann’s School and Parish. The fair will feature entertainment for all ages with more than 65 food and game booths including smoke free bingo, face painting, games for kids, and Odds & Ends Garage Sale booth. Visit tinyurl.com/y3wb4zu3.

>> COM Aquatics Adult Programs, 3003 N. A St., Midland, has scheduled the third annual Big Show, "Up da River, Down da Bayou," from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. There will be a featured COM dive team dive show, cocktails, cajun dinner, Zydeco concert and dance party with Jeffrey Broussard & the Creole Cowboys from Opelousas, La. Proceeds from the event will benefit the COM Endowment. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mzsksd.

>> Love Thy Neighbor Art Show has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Grand Texan Hotel and Convention Center, 4300 W. Wall St., Midland. Admission is $7 in advance or $10 at the door. To purchase ticket, email billing@grandtexan.com or call 618-9000.

>> Roadrunner, a Midland College Alumni Exhibition will be available to view through Oct. 3 at the McCormick Gallery at MC campus, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. This exhibition features Sam Ivie, Rachel Long, and Jessica Mason. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross rodeo coach C.J. Aragon and the Sul Ross State University rodeo team has scheduled the 74th Sul Ross NIRA Rodeo at 7 p.m. through Saturday at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (SALE) Arena located at the Turner Range Animal Science Center, Alpine. General admission is $10. Children 12 and under and senior citizens will be admitted for $5. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff with current university ID will be admitted free of charge. Slack begins at 9 a.m. today and Saturday and is free to the public. Miss Rodeo Sul Ross candidates include: LaKayla Bell of Cresson, Randi Bloom of Sugarland, Kaylee Smith of Jay Em, Wyo., Aspen Wash of Alpine and Ashley Weatherford of Hamilton. Visit tinyurl.com/y4t7qn66.

>> Colored Landscapes by Sul Ross student and Alpine High School graduate Neela Ahmed is currently on exhibit is a current from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today in the Main Gallery in the lower level of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. A closing reception will also be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Refreshments will be served.

KERMIT

>> The Kermit Police Department has scheduled Kermit Celebration Days from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday at the Winkler County Courthouse, 112 S. Poplar St., Kermit. There will be food, games, live music and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3wa3scd.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

PECOS

>> The Reeves County Hospital District’s Breast Cancer Awareness Committee has scheduled a Wine & Canvas Fundraising Event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Senior Citizens Center, 510 S. Oak St., Pecos. Must be 21 and older to attend. All proceeds raised benefit the Pecos Area Cancer Foundation. Call 432-447-3551 ext. 5536 or 8800. Visit tinyurl.com/y4axncwk.