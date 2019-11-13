What's Going On Nov. 13

ODESSA

>> The City of Odessa Geointelligence Division has scheduled Worldwide GIS Day, informational event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St. There will be contests, displays, giveaways, promotional items and more. Learn about vital uses of GIS technology and how police, fire and utilities all use GIS in their daily activities. Call 335-4196 or email elandrum@odessa-tx.gov. Visit tinyurl.com/y5ejuvpp.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin English Program has scheduled a Lunch & Learn event featuring Professor Rebecca Babcock from noon to 2 p.m. today at UTPB Library & Lecture Center, Room LL 001, 4901 E. University Blvd. Seminar in Spanish will be presented by William and Ordelle Watts. Visit tinyurl.com/y293ekcp.

>> A Medicare for Odessa informational meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today at the Ector County Democratic Party Headquarters, 514 N. Lee Ave. Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/yyducr9p.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Nov. 21. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Thanksgiving Storytime & Craft from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Students in Philanthropy Division of Students Affairs and Leadership Career Services has scheduled an event featuring Brian Donovan at 12:30 p.m. Friday at UTPB Student Activity Center Lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd. Donovan is a Hollywood actor and producer of Kelly's Hollywood, a story of Brian and his sister with down syndrome. Visit utpb.edu.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave., has scheduled Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager to perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Must be 18 or older to attend. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com or tinyurl.com/y2h8wu5n.

>> Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Tommy & The Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Bring a dish to share. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> The CAF Desert Squadron Hangar, 411 E. Yukon, has scheduled a Hugh Christmas Garage/Hangar Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be Christmas villages, Christmas décor, lights, trees, dishes, tins, ornaments, stuffed animals, dolls, cards, wrapping paper, bows, wreaths, table cloths, stockings and bicycles. Thanksgiving items, winter clothing, tools, wine racks, canisters, pillows, purses, shoes, books, book cases, lamps, luggage, kitchen items, antiques and frames. Visit tinyurl.com/tvfv372.

>> Medical Center for Women & Infants, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled Understanding the ABCs of Childbirth free classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday in the fourth floor classroom. Registration is required. Call 640-6000 or sign up online at www.mch4women.com (Click Preparing for Baby and then View Childbirth Classes).

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Thursday. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Friday. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. The last Wednesday of the month is birthday night. Bring a dish to share, starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, will conclude its free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Pam Darby, will be provide a presentation on Recycling in the Permian Basin. Bring lunch. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Black Violin, Impossible Tour, on today. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Randall King to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> The Midland Arts Association (MAA) 42nd Annual Fall Juried Art Exhibition will be on view through Friday at the McCormick Gallery in the Allison Fine Arts Building on the Midland College campus, Midland. The exhibit features work in a variety of mediums by local and regional artists. The juror for the exhibit is Shannon Cannings. Call 685-4770 of visit midland.edu.com.

>> Fostering Restoration has scheduled a family night at the farm from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 7401 Briarwood Ave., Midland. Free dinner includes pizza and sliders. There will be face painting, photo opportunities, petting zoo. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y38rffhw.

>> The Peddler Show has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. from 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/uwxe9v2.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> West Texas landowners are invited to attend a free landowner workshop co-hosted by Texas Agricultural Land Trust (TALT) and Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Espino Conference Center at Sul Ross State University, E Avenue B & N Harrison Street, Entrance No. 4, Alpine. The workshop title is Saving Working Lands: Preparing Landowners for Energy Development. Register at tinyurl.com/y4gxwuu5.

>> The Wolves, a play by Sarah DeLappe, has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Motion Capture Sound Stage (next to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre), Alpine. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid Sul Ross ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218. Subscriptions for the Sul Ross Theatre Program season, including Theatre of the Big Bend’s summer performances, are also available. The Wolves contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB has scheduled Harvest 2019, Giving Thanks Together, community event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James Roberts Center, 855 E. Highway 176, Andrews. Turkey and all the trimmings will be included. The event is free and open to the public. Deliveries will be made to homebound individuals. Call the Andrews Chamber of Commerce at 432-523-2695 or email chambersecretary@andrewstx.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y4muh49v.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled The Glitz from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Pecos County Civic Center, 1674 Airport Drive, Fort Stockton. There will be vendors and food. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door if not sold out. Table reservations are 0 for $100, tables of 6 for $75, and VIP tables (closest to stage, seat 8) for $90. Call 432-336-2264 or visit tinyurl.com/y3t86k6d.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, will present the first solo museum exhibition in the United States of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa Friday-spring 2020. An opening reception and musical performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and an exhibition walkthrough at 11 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.

MONAHANS

>> The Women's Division of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Winter Coat Distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Visit tinyurl.com/yxtjgxlw.