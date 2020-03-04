What's Going on March 4

ODESSA

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an opening reception of “Way Out West” and artist talk with Alice Leese from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Leese exhibit will be displayed through April 24. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Catholic Charities Odessa has scheduled the annual Banquet of Hope from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion, 2701 E. Eighth St. Featured guest speaker will be Vietnam veteran, former DAV Commander Roberto “Bobby” Barrera. The event is to raise awareness and funds to continue the mission of Catholic Charities Odessa, but will also showcase the stories of individuals who overcame odds to provide a better way of life for themselves with the guidance of CCO. Individual tickets are $50. Visit tinyurl.com/v8ftrxw.

>> Mayor David Turner has scheduled a proclamation ceremony, “Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Appreciation Day,” as many agencies will be honored with a certificate at 10 a.m. Friday in the lobby of the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave. The Odessa Forum will provide refreshments. They will also provide goodie boxes for those first responders work nights or different shifts. Call Brenda Norman at 366-4881 or 528-2674.

>> The Ink Masters Tattoo Expo has scheduled the Odessa Tattoo Expo from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be tattoos, piercings, temporary tattoos, airbrush tattoos and food. Tickets will be $20 each day ($5 off before 5 p.m. for Friday) or $35 for 3-day weekend pass. Tickets will be available at the door only. Visit tinyurl.com/vcmdx5r.

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Mike Leonard from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 per person. Call 337-5281.

>> The West Texas Talent will present The Golden Girls featuring comedienne and actress Julie McCullough at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dee's Bistro, 622 N. Lee Ave. McCullough appeared in Season 5 in the legendary series. Local talents include: Sonya Cortez as Rose, Karen Griffin as Sophia, Laura Carpenter as Blanche, Hiram Flores as Dorothy and also featuring Michael Hayes Prisila Hernandez and Daniel Ryan. Special musical guests are Kaylee Cochran and Leon Carasco. Tickets are $10. Call 978-7405 or visit west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6. The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year. Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer. The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more. Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6. The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced. For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29, at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Kindergarten through fifth grade age children are welcome to enjoy free Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed. Childcare is not provided by or affiliated with PBALC. Call 682-9693 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. The last Wednesday of the month is birthday night. Bring a dish to share, starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Josh Ward to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com

>> Midland Shrine Club & Ziphron No. 100 Daughters of the Nile has scheduled a Clay Shoot Friday at the Midland Shooter Association, 7400 W. County Road 170, Midland. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., the shoot begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all shooters at noon. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds to benefit Midland Shrine Club and Daughters of The Nile Foundation (non-profit tax i.d. number available upon request). Limited sponsorships available. Contact: Rachel Davis 318- 510-0078 or Racheldavis82@icloud.com or Jimmy Haines 432-528-8768 or Brojimmyh@yahoo.com. Visit tinyurl.com/qk6stmr.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Bustin’ for Badges, the seventh annual sporting clays tournament benefiting the Ector County and Midland Sheriff’s Offices, and the Odessa and Midland Police Departments, has been scheduled for April 23-24. Clay Shoot registrations starts at 7:30 a.m. April 23-24 at Windwalker Farms, Sporting Clays, Stanton. Event dinner and entertainment featuring Current Nine will start with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. April 24 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Raffle items include a 2020 Polaris Ranger 570, Springfield M1A Scout Squad, Caliber: .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO and Diamond VIP Package: 4 premium reserved floor tickets, 2 night hotel stay, preshow hospitality food and drinks, specially designed tour merchandize Aug. 29 to Las Vegas. The raffle tickets can be purchased by contacting Cpl. Steve LeSueur at 432-335-3322 at the Odessa Police Department during regular business hours. Drawing will be held at Windwalker Farms. Need not be present to win. Event tickets are $20 each or six for $100. For tickets, call 432-684-7564. Sponsor levels opportunities are available as wells as, team entry, individual entry and in-kind donations. Donations are tax deductible. To register, call 571-3462, email info@bustinforbadges.org or visit tinyurl.com/vtayplp. Mailing address: Bustin’ for Badges, P.O. Box 53513, Midland, TX, 79710.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.