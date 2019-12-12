What's Going On Dec. 12

ODESSA

>> A Mature Driving Class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave. Cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. Call 337-5281.

>> Pease Elementary, 1800 W. 22nd St., has scheduled a second grade choir concert from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/s7gh7ud.

>> Kendra Scott has scheduled a trunk show in support of the Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System. The trunk show will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Medical Center Hospital in the Admitting Lobby. Twenty percent of the proceeds will directly help Children’s Miracle Network fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the NICU and Pediatric Units at Medical Center Hospital. Sneak a peek at their collection before the trunk show at www.kendrascott.com.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 Adams Ave., has scheduled a free Hip & Knee Joint Replacement Seminar presented by Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Saravanaraja Muthusamy from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at ORMC auditorium. Learn about the advances in surgical techniques, anesthesia, pain management, care coordination and other important factors of hip and knee joint replacement surgery. Lunch will be provided. RSVP via EventBrite at tinyurl.com/vtl7t7q or by calling 582-8796

>> Pease Elementary, 1800 W. 22nd St., has scheduled a winter concert at 2:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Odessa Family YMCA, 3001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled its 50th Anniversary and Christmas Celebration from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. Supper with Santa in Whoville, write a letter to Santa, decorate cookies, take a complementary photo with him. There will also be a guest appearance of the Grinch. A wreath decorating contest will also take place with a $5 entry fee. Winners will be presented with trophies. Tickets are $25 per person. Holiday open house (4 p.m. to 6 .m.): See what the Y offers with complementary 3-day pass. For sponsorship information, call 362-4301 hjensen@odessaymca.org. Visit www.odessaymca.org.

>> Noel Elementary, 2200 Newcomb Dr., has scheduled a Longhorn Honor Choir Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Blackshear Elementary, 501 S. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a Bobcat Honor Choir And Instrumental Ensemble Christmas Concert at 5:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Cameron Elementary, 2401 W. Eighth St., has scheduled fifth grade music program at 5:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Zavala Elementary, 1201 Clifford St., has scheduled a Kinder Christmas Program at 5:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave., has scheduled a Band Winter Concert at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Hays Elementary, 1101 E. Monahans St., has scheduled a fourth grade program at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Cavazos Elementary, 9301 W. 16th St., has scheduled a Cougar Choir Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Goliad Elementary, 501 E. 52nd St., has scheduled a Music Makers/Honor Choir Concert at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Dr., has scheduled a fourth grade music program at 6 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., has scheduled a concert at 6:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series featuring Rabbi Sidney Zimelman from 6:30 p.m. to 8 pm. today. The lecture is titled "Art and Religious Jewish Documents: a view from within." Admission is free and open to the public. Call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Bonham Middle School, 2201 E. 21st St., has scheduled an Orchestra Concert at 7 p.m. today. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Permian High School Choir/Black Magic Christmas Show has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today at Crossroads Church, 6901 E. Highway 191. General admission is $12 and $5 for students and children. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Nimitz Middle School has scheduled a Choir Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St. Admission is free. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Odessa High School Choir has scheduled Legacy Christmas Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the OHS Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. General admission is $10 and $5 for students and children. For information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled Pictures with Santa & High Sky Toy Run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cookies and punch will be provided. Legacy Harley-Davidson is also accepting new unwrapped toys now through Saturday. Call 561-8991 or visit tinyurl.com/tbxfjeu.

>> Holly Jolly Market has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building A, 4201 Andrews Highway. Visit tinyurl.com/uk2aveb.

>> Christmas in West Texas will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be Santa Claus, Door Prizes, Stockings Giveaways, Vendors, Donation Stations, Ugly Sweater Contests, Ornament Decorating and much more. Games and raffles for the kids $5 armbands at the door or pay per game inside. Armbands will get the kiddos unlimited game play all day. Kids raffle tickets are $1. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/r3v4trt.

>> Homestead Holiday Stop & Shop has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Parks Bell Ranch, 7022 Spur Ranch Road. There will be adult drinks, coffee, gifts and more. Visit tinyurl.com/s4tjyx5.

>> Richard Milburn Academy, 2419 N. County Road West No. 105, has scheduled a Festival of Hope Car Show, in conjunction with their student and staff organization Milburn Miracles, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The car show will feature nearly a dozen categories of automobiles, live DJs and food trucks. Entry fees are donations of unwrapped toys, blankets, jackets, money or canned goods. All proceeds raised go toward helping local families in need. Milburn Miracles focuses on local community service and philanthropy. Enter with an unwrapped toy, blanket, jacket, money or canned goods. For more information, call Juliet Carrera at 556-0273 or Mary Janssen at 614-1859 or email mjanssen@rma-tx.org.

>> Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group, 8050 Highway 191, has scheduled its annual White Elephant Christmas event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Bring a $10 to $20 gift to give away. A family style meal will be served by volunteers. Music will be provided by Mark Dawson. A clothing drive will also be conducted. Bring any new or gently worn jackets, coats, thermals, hats, gloves, scarves, blankets etc. and the group will donate them. Bring a dessert if you like. Visit tinyurl.com/sm8la9k.

>> Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St., has scheduled the annual Toys 4 Tots Show featuring Bad Boyfriends, Mia, Ghidorah and more at 7 pm. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/uk5hnsr.

>> For the seventh year, First Basin Credit Union is sponsoring “Adopt a Star” to benefit High Sky Children’s Ranch. Visit any FBCU branch in Odessa, Midland and Andrews to “Adopt a Star” and make a Christmas wish come true for a child in need. Shop for your star and return their unwrapped gifts to any First Basin location by Friday. Visit tinyurl.com/r542opv.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include: Santa’s Staycation weekend, Saturday; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Destination Midland, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Christmas Party featuring the Joe Trevino Band from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday. All ages welcomed until 9 p.m., 21 enforced at 9 p.m. Call 352-0913 or visit tinyurl.com/v9pcjsq.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be local choir music, holiday-themed crafts, free photos with Santa, Midland Farmers Market on the lawn (9 a.m. to noon), and more. Admission is free. Call 683-2882 or visit tinyurl.com/vqhvsrm.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

BIG SPRING

>> Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Spring’s Municipal Auditorium, 310 E. Third St., Big Spring. Dancers from the Midland Festival Ballet will join musicians in the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors. Students are admitted free. Children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Ticket outlets include HEB, The Karat Patch, Heritage Museum, Chamber of Commerce and CVB, tickets will be available at the door. For information, email keithgraumann@yahoo.com.

MARFA

>> Hotel Paisano, 207 Highland St., Marfa, has scheduled “Christmas at the Hotel Paisano: a Giant Holiday Weekend” Friday through Sunday. A free Cookie Party for all children ages 3 to 12 will kick off at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday in the hotel's ballroom. Volunteers will be on hand to assist children with cookie creations and refreshments. At 6:30 on Friday night, it's the adults' turn as a local artist will lead adults in creating a Christmas keepsake. Wine and holiday goodies will be provided by Jett's Grill. There will be a $30 registration fee for this event. You may reserve a spot by calling the Hotel Paisano at 432-729-3669. The Holiday Marketplace will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the hotel lobby. Artists and craftspeople from the area and beyond will have tables displaying their wares for sale. The Marfa Chamber of Commerce will be hosting “Make Your Own S'mores” and serving homemade hot chocolate by the fire pits in the Hotel courtyard, sponsored by Porter's of Marfa, while the Marfa 4-H will be selling freshly popped popcorn. Sponsored by Big Bend Coffee Roasters, a local theater troupe, Dresden Collective, will entertain as strolling carolers in the Marketplace between noon and 3 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available by the hotel's fireplace from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. the hotel's ballroom will be the site of our Holiday Dinner and Dance. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call the hotel's front desk at 432-729-3669 to make your dinner reservation. Musical entertainment, holiday classics and dance tunes will be provided by Big Night Quartet, a highly acclaimed Austin-based Jazz and Blues band. The weekend will wrap up from 8 until 11 a.m. on Sunday as Jett's Grill opens to the public for “Breakfast with Santa.” A special breakfast and brunch menu, with kids' specials, will be available. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be on hand to visit with children and families throughout the morning.

MONAHANS

>> William Clark Green and No Justice are scheduled to perform from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at the Ward County Events Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans. The concert will benefit Toys for Tots. No pre-sale tickets available, however there will be a $25 donation at the door or bring an unwrapped toy and get in for free. Visit tinyurl.com/u3v8dlc.